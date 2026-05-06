Could the Crusaders cavalry be making a comeback?

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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There may be hope for the horses.

The iconic Crusaders mascots, which for 30 years performed in the side’s pre-match ritual, were put out to pasture upon the relocation from Addington to Te Kaha.

However, following fan outcry, the cavalry could make a comeback.

Footage has emerged online of the six horses trotting around inside the stadium.

A Crusaders spokesperson confirmed the horses had been One NZ Stadium on Wednesday, but would not elaborate.

Last month the franchise broke the news to fans the the herd would not be making the move to Te Kaha due to limited space between the field and stands.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said it was a tough call to make.

“This is a decision that really hurts because the horses have been part of who we are from the very beginning, and we know how much they mean to our fans. That feeling of watching them run out in front of a packed crowd, while ‘Conquest of Paradise’ plays, is a feeling I will never forget.

“We’ve tried our absolute best to make this work, and we want our Crusaders whānau to know we have left no stone unturned. Ultimately, safety must come first, even when the emotional cost is high.”

The six Crusaders horses represent the six provincial unions of the top of the South Island: Tasman, Buller, West Coast, South Canterbury, Mid Canterbury and Canterbury and have been part of pre-match entertainment at Crusaders home games since Super Rugby began in 1996.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand