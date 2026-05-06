Auckland couple sentenced for importing, selling thousands of illegal weapons

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Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Customs

An Auckland couple have been sentenced for importing and selling thousands of illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia.

The pair were sentenced in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, with a 50-year-old man given eight months home detention, and a 49-year-old woman ordered to pay $1200.

Their East Tamaki importing company, Kai Yuan 365 Limited, was given a $45,000 fine and convicted on four charges of importing prohibited goods, as well as a charge of selling prohibited goods.

Customs said investigators in June 2025 searched the couple’s home, business, and a storage facility, discovering large numbers of

flick knives, butterfly knives, and throwing knives, alongside knuckle-dusters and military style airguns.

NZ Customs

The goods sourced from China arrived in multiple sea freight consignments, it said, with thousands of prohibited items seized between October 2022 and February 2025 including knives, bayonets, and utensils for methamphetamine.

Acting chief Customs officer for fraud and prohibition Kylie Campbell said it was evident the couple knew they were breaking the law.

“Many people may not realise that certain types of knives, knuckledusters, bayonets and airguns are classified as prohibited or offensive weapons, which makes them illegal to import into New Zealand the couple knew they were breaking the law,” she said.

“Knife crime is a serious threat to public safety, and it is prohibited to import offensive weapons without police consent.”

Campbell urged anyone who knew or suspected someone of smuggling prohibited weapons to contact Customs.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand