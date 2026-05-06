Auckland regional parks – track updates

Post

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council is moving ahead with more track upgrades and safety improvements across regional parks this year, providing renewed access to popular walking destinations and building even more resilience across the network. From new bridges in Piha to a major renewal of the Maukatia Gannet Track in Muriwai, the works are part of a long-term focus to make Auckland’s most treasured walks safer, more accessible and better able to withstand extreme weather events. “It’s important to focus on more than just reopening tracks,” says Regional Parks Manager Scott De Silva. “People love getting out and about in these special places and our role is to ensure their experience is a great one. As part of that, we provide tracks that are safe and able to withstand significant weather events. “We’ve completed more than 44 damaged track renewals over the past two years, and we’re now able to shift our focus to tackle the more complicated challenges left from the 2023 severe weather events,” says Scott. “The scale of works required for these projects is substantial but we’re on track and really excited to be able to complete this work in the quieter months ahead so more of our top outdoor experiences are ready for visitors to enjoy this summer.”

Lake Wainamu – loop track restored Work is scheduled to restore the scenic Lake Wainamu loop track, near Bethells Beach, in time for the summer ahead. In 2023, seven slips impacted the 6.9km circuit around the lake and, while access from Lake Wainamu carpark to the lake was restored in 2025, the damaged loop track has taken more time to repair due to the significant funding required. Each section is expected to be renewed over the coming months, allowing visitors to once again complete the perimeter walk alongside an emerald freshwater lake, passing through nikau palms and native scrub, and to visit the popular swimming spot of Wainamu Falls when the weather warms up again.

Fairy Falls Track – partially reopening In the heart of the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park, Fairy Falls Track has now been partially reopened so visitors can return, after a fire outbreak caused significant damage to the track in November 2025. This popular one-hour return walk from Scenic Drive takes visitors through native bush, down multiple steps and along boardwalks to a series of spectacular waterfalls. While the lower section of the track remains closed, visitors will once again be able to reach a viewing platform to see the falls and take in views of the forest.

Knutzen Track – new bridges Further south in Piha, a new bridge is being established in the coming months to restore a safe river crossing on the Knutzen Track, after the former bridge was washed away in 2023. The new bridge will reopen part of the track for the first time since a flash flood swept through, connecting visitors with the popular Kitekite Falls Track. A second bridge will go in later this year to establish an alternative crossing over Glen Esk Stream, providing another safe route to return to the carpark in an area where the stream is prone to rising fast during heavy rainfall. Maukatia Gannet Track – major renewal to be completed In Muriwai, the final stage of a major project to upgrade the Maukatia Gannet Track is about to get under way, as soon as several nesting penguins have left the area. When completed, this renowned short coastal walk will lead visitors along a safe, strengthened pathway from the carpark at Muriwai Beach across a wild and rugged headland to Maukatia / Māori Bay. From improved viewing areas, visitors will be able to take in the sights of one of New Zealand’s largest gannet nesting colonies. A northern viewing platform near the gannet colony is the last section to be replaced. Temporary closures are likely to be needed in the second half of this year to complete the project.

Lion Rock summit track– closure necessary Following significant storm damage in 2023, the track that climbs Piha’s prominent coastal landmark, Lion Rock remains unstable and is unsafe to use. The track remains closed with a more robust fence being installed near the start of the track this year to keep people safe. Given the site has high heritage value and major geotechnical issues, further progress will be challenging to navigate. Laird Thomson and Tasman Lookout tracks – remain closed, unsafe Both Laird Thomson Track, in North Piha, and Tasman Lookout Track, in South Piha, were heavily affected by the 2023 weather events and have therefore remained closed ever since. The council is currently considering options and the feasibility of re-aligning both tracks.

__________________________________________________________ Future track funding will be considered by the council’s Governing Body at the end of June, enabling more track renewals in the future. Visitors are encouraged to check the status of tracks before heading out on Auckland Council’s regional park map.

MIL OSI