Auckland man fined $6,000 offering to sell illegally slaughtered pigs

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Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

An Auckland man has been fined $6,000 for offering to sell illegally slaughtered pigs.

Following a successful prosecution by New Zealand Food Safety, Robert Ngaru Kururangi (68) was yesterday (5 May 2026) sentenced on 3 charges under the Animal Products Act.

“This unregulated meat business was not registered as required under the Animal Products Act, meaning it was operating without vital checks and balances in our food safety system that are there to keep consumers safe,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general, Vincent Arbuckle.

Compliance investigators began an investigation into alleged illegal pig sales at Mr Kururuangi’s property after earlier advising him that it was an offence to sell unregulated meat.

The compliance investigation included an undercover officer purchasing pigs which were illegally slaughtered on the farm and cost between $250 and $300. The officer witnessed the farm manager employee of Mr Kururangi slaughter a selected pig.

“While someone buying one of these pigs may have considered it a great deal, their health was potentially put at risk because of the pair’s illegal behaviour,” says Vincent Arbuckle.

In November 2022, New Zealand Food Safety issued a Notice of Direction under the Animal Products Act for both Mr Kururangi and the farm manager, prohibiting them from selling unregulated meat or providing facilities for any person to kill an animal. However electronic records showed that they continued to offer these services illegally.

“The majority of operators in New Zealand follow the rules and understand the importance of doing so to keep consumers safe.

“When we find evidence of people deliberately flouting the law, we take action to protect consumers as in this case,” says Vincent Arbuckle.

More information on the Code of Welfare: Commercial Slaughter

MIL OSI