AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 6, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 6, 2026 – Full Text
1. New figures show home support workers have lost $27,728 one year on from pay equity betrayal – PSA
May 6, 2026
Source: PSA
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2. Government gives councils amalgamation ultimatum
May 5, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government has given councils an ultimatum: come up with amalgamation plans within three months or the government will do it for you.
Local Government Minister Simon Watts and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop announced the move on Tuesday afternoon, giving a three-month deadline for reorganisation plans to be delievered.
It followed an announcement in November that groups of city and district mayors – with some government oversight – would be formed to come up with such plans.
But the ministers on Tuesday said if councils failed to make use of the new ‘Head Start’ approach, they would be forced into changes.
“Our message to councils is simple: lead your own reform, or we will do it for you. Either way, change is coming,” Bishop said.
Watts was explicit that proposals should focus on creating larger, more efficient unitary authorities.
He said the government was providing councils with “real flexibility”.
“Proposals don’t need to cover an entire region, but they must show clear support, strong leadership, and real benefits for communities.”
The proposals would be considered by government officials against criteria including practicality, simplicity, value for money, effective representation, timeliness and how it works with the new resource management system.
Decisions would be made this year, then developed in detail and signed off in 2027 to be implemented ahead of the 2028 local elections.
“For areas that do not come forward through the head start pathway, the government will implement a backstop process to ensure reform still happens across the country. This will involve a standardised approach, including transitional governance arrangements while changes are put in place,” Watts said.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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3. Business – Simplifying local government will make it easier to do business – EMA
May 5, 2026
Source: EMA
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4. Can anyone be funny?
May 5, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Like in many families, Hoani Hotene‘s whanau won’t say he’s the funniest among them – everyone thinks they are the one.
“My dad, like a lot of dads, finds himself the funniest person in the world, you know? He’ll tell his own joke and then he’ll laugh at it the hardest.”
And when he flops, they make it known. “Everyone is going to be like, ‘oh, the professional comedian, eh? You won an award for that joke?’ So, I think if I tell any bad jokes then they have ammunition on me, like immediately.”
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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5. Prime Minister wraps visit to Singapore
May 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has concluded a two-day visit to Singapore, where he met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and shored up critical fuel supply with the signing of the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES).
“The visit was an opportunity to bolster New Zealand’s resilience to global shocks and strengthen our economic ties to Singapore,” Mr Luxon says.
“The inaugural Annual Leaders’ Meeting between Prime Minister Wong and I was an important step in turning our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical action.
“The AOTES, signed by Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay and Singapore Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Dr Tan See Leng, protects the movement of essential goods, such as fuel and food.
“In these uncertain times, having a reliable and trusted partner such as Singapore matters more than ever.
“Singapore is a critical partner in New Zealand’s economic development and there is huge scope for us to deepen our trade and investment links. That was the focus of the Singapore-New Zealand Leadership Forum, and it was exciting to see our senior government and business leaders coming together to explore new opportunities to work together.”
The Prime Minister also visited Jurong Island, the centre of Singapore’s refining and chemicals industry, with Finance Minister Nicola Willis.
“Jurong Island showed in practical terms why Singapore matters to New Zealand. As the supplier of a third of our fuel, Singapore is central to the fuel supply chains and infrastructure that support our economic and energy security.
“We spoke to executives from the major fuel companies to better understand how they are responding to the global fuel crisis and are confident that Singapore will continue to supply fuel to New Zealand,” Mr Luxon says.
The Prime Minister also called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during the visit.
“It was a valuable opportunity to reflect the depth of the New Zealand-Singapore relationship and our shared commitment to a stable and prosperous region.”
Mr Luxon visited Changi Naval Base for a defence engagement showcasing uncrewed surface vessels and new capabilities.
“This is a defence partnership forged over time and proven in practice. For generations, our troops have trained in each other’s countries.
“Built on trust and shared service, our defence ties continue to support national and regional stability while evolving into new areas of capability and commercial collaboration,” Mr Luxon says.
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6. Government’s reckless forestry rollback a slap in the face to cyclone-hit communities
May 5, 2026
Source: Greenpeace
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7. Advocacy – Time for NZ government to call-in Israeli ambassador after bashing of NZ citizens
May 5, 2026
PSNA has demanded the government follow through its demands that Israel complies with international law, after New Zealanders were captured in international waters in the Mediterranean and beaten by the Israeli military.
Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa Spokesperson Rinad Tamimi says the New Zealand government was very explicit in its recent warnings to Israel that New Zealand did not expect a repeat of Israeli forces brutally capturing New Zealanders in international waters while they were trying to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
“Anyone who has seen the pictures of Invercargill resident Julien Blondel’s face or the reports of Jay O’Connor suffering from concussion and a likely broken rib will know that once more Israel has called the New Zealand government’s bluff.”
“The Global Sumud Aid Flotilla’s sole intention is to deliver aid to Palestinians still under Israeli attack and starvation in Gaza,” Rinad Tamimi says.
“The world is looking at the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Iran. But the situation for Palestinians in Gaza is no less dire than when the ceasefire there was meant to have started last October but Israel continues its daily killing of mainly women and children”
“The volume of food is insufficient and lacking nutrition. It is incredibly expensive. Promised tents haven’t arrived. Medicine has run out. Reconstruction hasn’t started. Israel is still expanding its Yellow-Line no-go zone.”
Rinad Tamimi says she knows the New Zealand government has already proved it doesn’t care about Palestinians in Gaza. But she says our government cannot avoid its responsibility to protect New Zealanders going about lawful business.
“The government can’t simply opt out of its duties to its citizens by telling them it’s too dangerous to try helping Palestinians in Gaza.”
“Israel has killed people on flotillas before. It has captured New Zealanders and brutalised them previously. Now it has done it again.”
Rinad Tamimi says the least step New Zealand can do is issue a formal rebuke by calling-in the Israeli ambassador.
“The ambassador has been informed of our government’s stated concerns, and New Zealand’s bluff has been called.”
“The ambassador should be expelled as far as I’m concerned. But if it was good enough for John Key’s government to reprimand Israel through a formal rebuke, then why can’t Winston Peters do at least the same.”
Rinad Tamimi
National Spokesperson
PSNA
Video of John Key press conference in August 2014
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/pm-israeli-ambassador-necessary/PRJFBMHXH67LCSTMFFYMM7CSIM/
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8. Councils invited to fast-track local reform
May 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is giving councils a three-month window to put forward proposals to simplify and strengthen local government in their regions, RMA Reform and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Local Government Minister Simon Watts say.
“New Zealand’s local government system is too complex, too costly, and too hard to navigate,” Mr Bishop says.
“We currently have 78 city and district, regional, and unitary councils across the country – a high number for a country of our size.
“Councils shape the places we live and the services we rely on. But too often, the system is tangled in duplication, disagreements, and decisions that defy common sense.
“Councils are critical to delivering the new planning system, which will pass into law this year, enabling housing growth and supporting infrastructure investment.
“We gave careful thought to sequencing this work after resource management reform, but the benefits of doing it now are too large to ignore.
“These reforms are tightly linked. Fixing the planning system while leaving local government untouched would just lock in the same problems. We’re not prepared to do that. It makes far more sense to tackle both together so councils can plan once, adapt once, and get on with delivering.
“A simpler, more efficient local government system will make it easier to deliver those priorities.
“In November last year, Ministers put forward a proposal to simplify local government by reducing duplication, improving accountability, and making it easier for councils to deliver for their communities. The proposal would remove the elected regional councillors and require councils to work together on region-wide plans to simplify structures, cut duplication, and deliver services more efficiently.
“We’ve now completed consultation on that proposal, which received more than 1,100 submissions from councils, sector groups, iwi, and the public.
“What we heard was consistent. There’s strong support for change, but many councils want more flexibility to get on with reform in a way that works for their region.
“Several mayors have told us they’re ready to move now, with clear ideas about what should change and how to do it.
“We’re giving them the opportunity to get on with it through a ‘head start’ pathway.
“But that opportunity won’t sit open forever. If councils don’t step up and put forward credible proposals, the Government will step in and make those decisions.
“Our message to councils is simple: lead your own reform, or we will do it for you. Either way, change is coming.”
Mr Watts says the Government’s new Head Start pathway will enable councils to pitch their own reorganisation ideas.
“From today, councils have three months to work with others in their region and put forward proposals for how they want to reorganise their local government arrangements,” Mr Watts says.
“Proposals should focus on creating larger, more efficient unitary authorities that streamline functions, reduce duplication and improve decision-making.
“We’re giving councils real flexibility. Proposals don’t need to cover an entire region, but they must show clear support, strong leadership, and real benefits for communities.”
Officials will assess proposals against clear criteria, including:
- Can it actually be done? The proposal needs to be realistic and able to be delivered on time.
- Does it support the new planning system? It should make it easier, not harder, to roll out new planning rules and plans.
- Does it simplify things? It should reduce duplication and make decision-making clearer and more efficient.
- Will it deliver better value? It should improve efficiency, save money over time, and support better infrastructure and services.
- Are communities still well represented? It needs to keep a strong local voice and fairly represent different communities, including urban and rural areas.
Cabinet will then decide which proposals to progress, with decisions later this year. Endorsed proposals will then be developed in detail and signed off in 2027, with changes implemented ahead of the 2028 local government elections.
Mr Watts says some councils are already progressing this work, and the Government wants to support that momentum.
“Councils told us they want reform, but they also want a bigger role in shaping it. Head Start gives them that opportunity while keeping change moving,” Mr Watts says.
“This is about Government not getting in the way. With the Head Start approach, those ready to move can get on with designing arrangements that better serve their communities, without waiting for others.
“For areas that do not come forward through the head start pathway, the Government will implement a backstop process to ensure reform still happens across the country. This will involve a standardised approach, including transitional governance arrangements while changes are put in place.”
Final decisions on local government reform for those councils will be taken by Cabinet in 2027, with changes expected to take effect for the 2028 local elections.
Note to editors:
Who can submit a proposal?
Proposals must be submitted by groups of councils, not individual councils acting alone.
To be eligible:
- A proposal must come from two or more territorial authorities (city or district councils).
- The group must either:
- represent a majority of the territorial authorities directly affected, or
- represent a majority of the population in the affected area.
- Regional councils cannot submit proposals.
- Existing unitary authorities (except Auckland Council) can be part of a proposal.
Proposals can:
- Cover all or part of a region.
- Include neighbouring councils from different regions (where it makes sense).
- Result in one or more unitary authorities (generally one, but in some cases two or three per region).
What is a proposal expected to do?
Proposals should focus on creating unitary authorities.
This means:
- Combining regional and local council functions into a single organisation.
- Reducing duplication and simplifying decision-making.
- Creating a structure that works better at a regional or subregional level.
What criteria will proposals be assessed against?
All proposals will be assessed by officials against clear criteria before decisions are made by Cabinet.
Proposals must show:
1. Deliverability
- The proposal is realistic and can be implemented in a timely way.
- It can be in place by, or soon after, the 2028 local elections.
2. Supports the new planning system
- It will help councils deliver the new planning system.
- It avoids disrupting important work like spatial planning, environmental planning, and infrastructure delivery.
3. Simpler local governance
- It reduces duplication and complexity.
- It improves how decisions are made across the region.
4. Economies of scale
- It enables more efficient delivery of services.
- It supports better infrastructure planning and investment.
- It enables effective delivery of key functions like transport, catchment management.
5. Maintains a strong local voice
- Communities continue to be represented fairly.
- Local decision-making is preserved where it matters.
- Urban and rural interests are balanced.
What happens next?
- Councils have three months from today to develop and submit outline proposals.
- Officials will carry out a rapid assessment of proposals.
- Ministers will recommend which proposals should proceed.
- Cabinet will agree in principle which proposals move forward to detailed design.
- Final decisions are expected in 2027, with changes implemented ahead of the 2028 local elections.
What if a council doesn’t take part?
- If councils choose not to use the Head Start pathway, or aren’t ready to, the Government will step in to ensure reform still happens through a backstop process.
- Under the backstop, the Government will set a standard approach to reorganising local government.
- It is likely to include simplifying structures and reducing duplication, similar to the goals of the Head Start pathway.
- There will be transitional governance arrangements (such as a board of mayors or other interim body) while changes are put in place.
- The backstop process will be finalised in 2027, with changes expected to take effect from the 2028 local elections.
- The aim is to ensure every part of the country benefits from a simpler, more effective local government system, whether councils choose to lead reform themselves or not.
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9. Progress on improvements to children’s system
May 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is continuing to make significant improvements to the children’s system as part of its commitment to keeping vulnerable children safe from harm.
Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston is leading the work and says three of the 14 recommendations of the Dame Karen Poutasi Review are now complete, with the rest underway.
“In September 2025 Cabinet accepted all the recommendations of the Poutasi Review and committed the Government and agencies to an approach focusing entirely on the safety of children.
“Earlier this year we established an inter-agency hub so key children’s agency staff can quickly access and share information to identify and address risks to children whose sole parents or sole carers are remanded in custody or sentenced to a term of imprisonment.
“As of 29 April 2026, the Hub had responded to 73 Reports of Concern for 110 tamariki.
“Child protection training for core children’s workers is also underway. While wider mandatory training is planned via a phased approach, immediate gains are being made by rapidly rolling out an electronic module covering foundational child protection information.
“This training module is already being tested with over 400 Core Children’s Workers from agencies. The Education sector and NGOs will make up the remainder of the 500 testing cohort by the end of June 2026.
“We have now also completed work on the Poutasi Review Recommendation 10 – ensuring early childhood education centres (ECEs) have effective child protection policies and that these are actively monitored.
“The relevant ECE licensing changes are taking place this month. The Ministry of Education has developed guidance to support the implementation of these changes by the Education Review Office (ERO). Monitoring of ECEs’ child protection policies is firmly embedded in ERO’s and the Ministry of Education’s compliance activities.
“We want suspected abuse to be identified sooner and be more consistently reported so that the system can respond quickly and so children experiencing abuse can be provided with appropriate support.
“The Government and agencies also continue to support the work being done by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, which is rolling out sessions around the country to ensure workers know that the Privacy Act does not prevent the sharing of information where the safety of children is involved,” Louise Upston says.
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10. Cheaper, smarter EV charging on the way for Kiwis
May 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
New requirements for electric vehicle (EV) chargers supplied in New Zealand will make it easier and more affordable for people to charge their vehicles, while helping ensure the electricity system is ready for growing demand, Energy Minister Simeon Brown says.
By 2050, smart EV charging could:
- Reduce household power bills by up to $220 a year
- Save up to $4 billion in electricity network costs
“More New Zealanders are choosing electric vehicles, or considering one for the future, and we need to make sure our electricity system is ready,” Mr Brown says.
EV chargers supplied in New Zealand will need to meet a minimum standard of ‘smart functionality’ and be clearly labelled. This will make it easier for people to choose chargers that can automatically shift charging to cheaper times based on price and network signals, while ensuring their vehicle is charged when they need it.
“This means EV chargers can automatically shift charging to times when electricity is cheaper and demand on the system is lower – such as overnight or other off-peak periods.”
Once in effect, the new requirements will apply to new EV chargers with a charging capacity above 2.4 kW, covering most fixed household and business chargers.
“In practice, this means your EV can charge overnight at cheaper times without needing to think about it.”
Mr Brown says this will become increasingly important as EV uptake grows and electricity demand rises.
“Without smarter charging, unmanaged EV charging could increase household peak demand by up to 40 per cent and add around $220 a year to the average household power bill by 2050. Managing charging can avoid these costs.
“That additional demand would fall on peak times, putting pressure on the grid and driving the need for costly new electricity generation and network upgrades – costs that would ultimately be passed on to consumers.”
Smart EV charging helps avoid this by shifting demand away from peak periods and responding to signals such as time-of-use or dynamic pricing, as well as network constraints.
The potential savings are significant, with avoided network costs of up to $4 billion by 2050.
The decision also brings New Zealand into closer alignment with Australia and other key trading partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and China, which are moving towards regulating smart EV charging.
“Our focus is on ensuring all Kiwi households and businesses have secure, affordable energy, particularly as demand grows. This change is about building the future of New Zealand’s energy system – one that is smarter, more resilient, and better able to support the growing use of electric vehicles.”
Note to editors:
- The new requirements will be enabled through amendments to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2000. Legislation is expected to be introduced to Parliament later this year and will come into force following the normal Parliamentary process.
- MBIE and EECA (the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) will undertake public consultation on the draft rules to implement these EV charger regulations before they come into force.
- EECA maintains the EV smart charger approved list for chargers that already meet the current voluntary standards for smartness and energy efficiency.
- Portable charging cables that often come with an EV are typically below 2.4 kW, so the new requirements will not apply to them.
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