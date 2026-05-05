WasteCo charged over workplace death of Lynda Kelly

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A waste management company has been charged after an employee was killed at Te Anau transfer station last May.

WorkSafe has been investigating the death of Southland woman Lynda Kelly at the transfer station operated by WasteCo.

WasteCo has confirmed it has been charged under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The company said it continues to support those affected and remains focused on its ongoing health and safety reset across the business.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand