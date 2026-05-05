Police search bank accounts, phone records of missing Southland farmer Kevin Belling

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Police have searched the property and bank accounts of a farmer missing for over four months.

Kevin Belling, 62, was last seen at his Motu Rimu farm on Friday 9 January and was reported missing on 18 January.

Detective sergeant John Kean said police were continuing their investigation, and had completed extensive searches of Belling’s property.

Officers also checked his bank accounts and phone records, but it failed to shed light on his possible whereabouts, Kean said.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that could help us find him,” Kean said.

“Police urge the community to be vigilant and check their rural properties for any signs of Kevin.”

If you have information that could assist in the search to locate Belling, contact police online at 105 or call 105, using reference number 260118/6964.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand