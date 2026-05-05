Two further police staff having internet usage assessed for potential misuse

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Two more police staff’s internet usage is being “assessed” for potential misuse, RNZ can reveal.

A rapid review of staff internet usage was sparked by the resignation of former deputy commissioner Jevon McSkimming after child sexual exploitation and bestiality material were found on his work devices.

RNZ recently revealed a senior police staffer’s internet usage was “under assessment” following an audit of senior staff and leaders.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers told RNZ in a statement two new cases of potential misuse were currently being assessed.

RNZ/Mark Papalii

“In total, police have now investigated 22 cases following audits of internet use.

“To date, 12 have been resolved through disciplinary action or performance management. Four staff have resigned through the process.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Three staff remain under investigation for potentially objectionable and inappropriate searches. Three staff have been stood down.

No charges have been filed to date.

RNZ earlier revealed that the police’s executive leadership team (ELT) had agreed to look at internet usage for staff in senior leadership positions over a 12-month period.

RNZ earlier obtained a series of emails in relation to the audit of senior leaders under the OIA.

This includes an email from Police Commissioner Richard Chambers to senior leaders on 1 December last year.

VNP / Phil Smith

In the email, Chambers said the ELT had agreed to additional internet usage checks over all existing staff in senior leadership positions.

“This will include myself as Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Executive Directors, District Commanders, Directors, and the leadership of the Firearms Safety Authority and Next Generational Critical Comms (NGCC).

“These audits will check staff internet usage and search histories on police devices for the past 12 months.”

Those who were in contention to be Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners had already undergone an “extensive audit” as part of the selection process, Chambers said.

Police chief of staff Cassandra Anderson earlier told RNZ the audit of senior staff and leaders had concluded.

“There were no concerns about the usage of the executive leadership team, the senior leadership team, and District Commanders.”

However, two “matters of potential concern” were identified among the “wider cohort of senior staff who were included in the audit”.

“One matter relating to potential misuse is under assessment.

“The other was a minor issue which was investigated and has been resolved.”

No other usage of concern was identified across senior staff, Anderson said.

“Ongoing regular checks of all staff device use, including leaders, will continue and have been implemented as part of NZ Police’s routine practice.”

Checks on staff seeking promotion to the ranks of Superintendent or above would also be conducted, in line with the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s recommendation.

“The Commissioner is confident the tighter controls implemented after the Rapid Review and the use of alerting and regular auditing has greatly strengthened our ability to quickly detect instances of inappropriate content and misuse of police devices.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand