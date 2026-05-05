Missing Hamilton boy found safe and well

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Police say an 11-year-old Hamilton boy who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found safe and well.

The boy was last seen in Glenview on 29 April but police say he has now been located.

Earlier police had said that they and his family were concerned for his wellbeing.

Police thanked all those who provided information which helped to locate the boy.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand