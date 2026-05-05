Shellfish biotoxin warning for Marlborough

Post

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish gathered from Port Underwood in the Marlborough area due to the presence of toxins.

Shellfish biotoxin alert with map

“Routine tests on mussels from Port Underwood have shown levels of paralytic shellfish toxin over the safe limit,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“The warning extends from north of Robin Hood Bay to Robertson Point and includes the entire Port Underwood area. Please do not gather and eat shellfish from this area because anyone doing so could get sick.

“Affected shellfish include bivalve shellfish such as mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles and scallops, as well as pūpū (cat’s eyes) and Cook’s turban.



“It’s important to know that cooking the shellfish does not remove the toxin, so shellfish from this area should not be eaten.”



“We are monitoring toxin levels in shellfish at Port Underwood and the wider area. The causative algae produce a dangerous toxin and, when shellfish filter-feed, these toxins can accumulate in their gut and flesh. Generally, the more algae in the water, the more toxic the shellfish get.”



Symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning usually appear within 10 minutes to 3 hours of eating and may include:

numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, hands, and feet

difficulty swallowing or breathing

dizziness and headache

nausea and vomiting

diarrhoea

paralysis and respiratory failure and, in severe cases, death.



Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed, its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.



Kina and finfish are not affected by this public health warning, but we advise gutting the fish and discarding the liver before cooking.



New Zealand Food Safety has had no notifications of associated illness.



If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 611 116, or seek medical attention immediately. You are also advised to contact your nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.



“New Zealand Food Safety is monitoring shellfish in the region and will notify the public of any changes to the situation,” says Mr Arbuckle.



Commercially harvested shellfish – sold in shops and supermarkets or exported – is subject to strict water and flesh monitoring programmes by New Zealand Food Safety to ensure they are safe to eat.

Help keep yourself and your family safe by:

Find out more

Collecting Shellfish and Keeping Them Safe [PDF, 3.2 MB]

Causes and symptoms of toxic shellfish poisoning

About toxic algal blooms

MIL OSI