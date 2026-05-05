Review of the Biosecurity (Ruminant Protein) Regulations 1999

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has reviewed the Biosecurity (Ruminant Protein) Regulations 1999 under the Biosecurity Act 1993. The regulations set rules to prevent outbreaks of prion diseases (such as mad cow disease) in animals and to prevent and manage the risk of the diseases spreading to humans.

MPI’s review determined the regulations need amendments to:

meet international standards and best practices

be clear, up-to-date, and fit-for-purpose.

MPI is seeking your views on the review of the regulations. In particular, we want your feedback on the issues we have identified and to get a better understanding of who would be affected, how, and what solutions there are to resolve the issues. Submissions received from this consultation will help guide MPI on what solutions are feasible to resolve the issues.

This consultation opened on 28 April and closes on 12 June 2026.

Consultation document

Ruminant protein regulations discussion document [PDF, 1.6 MB]

Related information

Biosecurity (Ruminant Protein) Regulations 1999 – New Zealand Legislation

What’s being consulted on

We found several areas where we can see an opportunity to improve the system for preventing and managing prion diseases.

The specific areas for feedback include:

cross-contamination during manufacturing

storage and transportation

how to deal with suspect animals

pet food

fertiliser and wastes containing ruminant proteins.

Making your submission

We must get your feedback on the review by 11:59pm on 12 June 2026. You can make a submission using our online form or email or post your comments.

Online form

Submission on review of ruminant protein regulations – Microsoft Forms

Email or postal submissions

You can use our template to help you prepare your submission.

Submission template [DOCX, 46 KB]

When completed, email your submission to bsp@mpi.govt.nz

While we prefer online or email submissions, you can post your submission to:

Consultation: Ruminant Protein Regulations

Ministry for Primary Industries

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6011.

What to include in email or postal submissions