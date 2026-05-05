Review of the Biosecurity (Ruminant Protein) Regulations 1999

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
Have your say
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has reviewed the Biosecurity (Ruminant Protein) Regulations 1999 under the Biosecurity Act 1993. The regulations set rules to prevent outbreaks of prion diseases (such as mad cow disease) in animals and to prevent and manage the risk of the diseases spreading to humans.
MPI’s review determined the regulations need amendments to:
- meet international standards and best practices
- be clear, up-to-date, and fit-for-purpose.
MPI is seeking your views on the review of the regulations. In particular, we want your feedback on the issues we have identified and to get a better understanding of who would be affected, how, and what solutions there are to resolve the issues. Submissions received from this consultation will help guide MPI on what solutions are feasible to resolve the issues.
This consultation opened on 28 April and closes on 12 June 2026.
Consultation document
Ruminant protein regulations discussion document [PDF, 1.6 MB]
Related information
Biosecurity (Ruminant Protein) Regulations 1999 – New Zealand Legislation
What’s being consulted on
We found several areas where we can see an opportunity to improve the system for preventing and managing prion diseases.
The specific areas for feedback include:
- cross-contamination during manufacturing
- storage and transportation
- how to deal with suspect animals
- pet food
- fertiliser and wastes containing ruminant proteins.
Making your submission
We must get your feedback on the review by 11:59pm on 12 June 2026. You can make a submission using our online form or email or post your comments.
Online form
Submission on review of ruminant protein regulations – Microsoft Forms
Email or postal submissions
You can use our template to help you prepare your submission.
Submission template [DOCX, 46 KB]
When completed, email your submission to bsp@mpi.govt.nz
While we prefer online or email submissions, you can post your submission to:
Consultation: Ruminant Protein Regulations
Ministry for Primary Industries
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6011.
What to include in email or postal submissions
- The title of the consultation document.
- Your name, title, and occupation or group you best relate to (for example, farmer, transport company, animal health professional, animal welfare group, or researcher).
- Your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it).
- Your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.