Marriages continue downward trend – Marriages, civil unions, and divorces: Year ended December 2025 – Stats NZ news story and information release

4 May 2026

The number of couples tying the knot continued to fall in 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In 2025, there were 17,481 marriages and civil unions celebrated by couples living in Aotearoa New Zealand. This was 3 percent lower than in 2024 (18,033 marriages and civil unions) and continues the general downward trend seen in marriage numbers.

“The marriage rate peaked in 1971 and has generally been falling since,” population estimates, projections, and coverage spokesperson Rebekah Hennessey said.

In 2025, there were 7.6 marriages per 1,000 people eligible to marry – around half of the rate in 2000 (15.5 per 1,000), and around one-sixth of the peak rate of 45.5 per 1,000 in 1971.