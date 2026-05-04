Tech – Liverton Security Launches SGE Plus on the NZ Government (NZGovt) Marketplace

Liverton Security, a New Zealand-based cybersecurity product development and consultancy specialising in email security and data protection, has launched SGE Plus, a Secure Government Email framework now available on the NZ Government (NZGovt) Marketplace, providing New Zealand government agencies and regulated commercial organisations (including those in finance, healthcare, infrastructure, and government supply chains) with a practical pathway to strengthen the security of their email systems.

Email remains one of the most targeted and exploited channels for cyber threats, from phishing attacks to sophisticated impersonation attempts. SGE Plus helps government agencies and organisations reduce these risks by implementing a framework aligned to recognised government security standards and best practices, improving authentication, governance, and visibility across email environments.

Developed by Liverton’s security specialists based in New Zealand, SGE Plus supports the implementation of key email authentication protocols including Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM), and Sender Policy Framework (SPF).

The framework supports organisations at different stages of maturity, enabling them to move from basic protection toward a more resilient and trusted email ecosystem.

It also helps organisations who need to meet their obligations under the New Zealand Information Security Manual (NZISM) and the Protective Security Requirements (PSR), which set out expectations for managing information security risks, protecting sensitive data, and ensuring appropriate governance and oversight, while lifting overall cyber resilience and security practices.

Key features of the SGE Plus package includes LiveDMARC Reporting, giving organisations real-time visibility into email delivery issues; and automatic dynamic updates to mail connectors that ensure Exchange configuration adapts to changes to SGE member agencies.

“Email continues to be one of the most common entry points for cyber incidents,” says Murray Wills, General Manager Sales and Consulting, at Liverton Security.

“SGE Plus represents a significant step forward in how organisations can implement and maintain modern email security controls. It provides a structured approach to strengthening defences, while helping ensure systems align with current government and industry expectations.”

Unlike point solutions that focus on a single layer of protection, SGE Plus combines advisory expertise, implementation support, and ongoing optimisation. This ensures organisations not only deploy the right controls but also maintain them as threats evolve and requirements change.

SGE Plus also includes the latest release of Liverton Security’s proven data loss prevention tool, MailAdviser.

Integrated directly with Microsoft Outlook, MailAdviser provides an intuitive pop-up interface that analyses emails and attachments in real time, alerting users before sending to help prevent accidental data loss and support compliance with organisational policies.

SGE Plus is already supporting agencies preparing to transition from the Government Secure Email service, SEEMail.

For further information about SGE Plus or Liverton Security’s cybersecurity solutions, visit www.livertonsecurity.com

A new framework designed to strengthen email security for government and commercial organisations.