Gangs, drugs and firearms operation lands nine in court

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Source: New Zealand Police

Gangs, drugs and firearms across Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa were targeted last week, resulting in nine people appearing in court, with further arrests likely.

Operation Tar, an investigation led by the Gang Disruption Unit, saw prevention and enforcement teams working together to target gangs, drugs and firearms while also supporting affected communities.

Detective Inspector James Keene, Eastern District Police, says the operation focused on both enforcement and prevention.

“This was a coordinated, intelligence-led operation with community safety and wellbeing at its core,” Detective Inspector Keene says.

“Our aim is not only to disrupt organised criminal activity, but to reduce the harm it causes to whānau and communities.”

The operation involved ROCC, Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities, a Police-led, multi‑agency initiative designed to disrupt the influence of organised crime and strengthen communities. The approach has been successfully used several times around the country.

Eastern District investigations teams, with support from the National Organised Crime Group, carried out search warrants and seized drugs, firearms and cash. At the same time, a dedicated team identified whānau affected by the offending and connected them with agencies able to provide support aimed at addressing the underlying issues and vulnerabilities that contribute to ongoing harm.

“We know the impact of gang-related offending often extends well beyond the immediate criminal activity,” Detective Inspector Keene says.

“For example, we know that methamphetamine addiction continues to harm individuals, whānau and communities.

“Alongside enforcement, we worked to identify people and whānau who had been affected and linked them with the support they need.”

A hub was established in Hawke’s Bay, with qualified staff deployed from across the country to support the operation and engage with affected whānau. The team worked closely with Police Intelligence to identify those impacted and most in need of assistance.

During the operation, Police located 17 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, more than $30,000 in cash, approximately four kilograms of cannabis, and 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Seven DNA compulsion orders were served, a drug testing morning was undertaken for people on bail and Wanted to Arrest enforcement action was taken.

A further nine people have been arrested and face a range of charges, including drug dealing and firearms offences. Further arrests are likely.

“Operations like this demonstrate the value of a joined‑up approach,” Detective Inspector Keene says.

“96% of whānau engaged by the ROCC team chose to take up support.”

“Disrupting gangs and reducing the availability of drugs and firearms remains a priority for Eastern District Police.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI