Arrests after Rānui incidents

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have made arrests after two separate incidents resulted in people being wounded in Rānui this afternoon.

Just before midday Police were called to a residential housing area on Swanson Road following reports of a disorder involving a group of people.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill says on arrival officers located one person with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

“A 23-year-old woman was taken into custody over the incident, and the person with injuries was transported to a medical centre on Swanson Road,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

A detective and frontline staff were present with that victim at the centre when a separate incident has unfolded outside.

“Our officers have become aware of a commotion outside, where a person had been running away after being stabbed in the head,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“Officers have moved outside to ascertain what was taking place, when they have seen the offender that had been chasing the victim.”

The offender was allegedly carrying a knife when he has lunged at both officers, knocking one officer over and striking his body armour at the same time.

The offender then ran off and stabbed another member of the public in the shoulder, who was waiting for a bus at the time.

“Our Detective has suffered grazing injuries, and it is extremely fortunate that these were not serious injuries. The other officer was not injured.

“The offender, a 29-year-old man, was swiftly taken into custody by other Police colleagues nearby as they were already on scene due to the earlier incident.”

Detective Inspector McNeill says welfare and support are now in place for the officers.

“The victims from the second event are in hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries,” he says.

“This was an extremely concerning event, and I can reassure the wider community that our enquiries suggest that we are dealing with two separate and isolated incidents.”

A 23-year-old female has been arrested for wounding with intent to caused GBH and will appear in the Waitakere District on 11 May.

A 29-year-old male will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH, injuring with intent to cause GBH and assault with a weapon.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI