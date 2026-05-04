Property, vehicles and cash seized in Mangapapa operation

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have seized property, vehicles and cash as part of a multi‑agency operation targeting drugs and money laundering in Gisborne.

Last week, a search warrant was executed at a residential address in the Gisborne suburb of Mangapapa as part of Operation Set, an investigation led by Police’s Asset Recovery Unit with support from Gisborne Police, New Zealand Customs and Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The Hastings‑based Police Asset Recovery Unit has now concluded Operation Set, which originated from a Customs investigation late last year.

The investigation began in November 2025 after MPI Quarantine Officers detected AUD $550,095 in cash concealed within the personal effects of a returning New Zealander at the border. Customs’ subsequent investigation determined the cash was likely derived from criminal offending in Australia and formed part of funds later reinvested into property in New Zealand.

Customs seized the cash and have charged the individual with non‑declaration of cash and money laundering.

As a result of Wednesday’s search warrant in Mangapapa on 29 May, Police seized the residential property under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, along with five motor vehicles, funds held in bank accounts and $42,000 cash located at the address.

Asset Recovery Unit Team Leader Julie Vernon says Operation Set highlights the effectiveness of coordinated inter‑agency work.

“This operation illustrates how collaboration between government agencies not only intercepts illicit profits obtained offshore, but also prevents criminals from using overseas funds to establish an asset base and expand their influence here in New Zealand,” she says.

“Police will continue to target and restrain assets linked to overseas criminal offending, with the aim of stopping organised crime from gaining a foothold in our communities.”

New Zealand Customs Manager of Investigations Dominic Adams says the result demonstrates the value of strong partnerships.

“This is another example of joint‑agency work bringing offenders to account,” he says.

“Strong collaboration between Customs, MPI and Police has prevented illegal proceeds from circumventing border controls and safeguards. We won’t allow New Zealand to become a destination for ill‑gotten gains.”

Investigations into Operation Set are ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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