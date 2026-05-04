Murchison man found with illegal firearms, explosives and drugs

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Micaela Rolton, Nelson Police

A man will face court this week following a search at a Murchison property where guns and explosives were located.

Last week, Murchison Police, with the support of Nelson CIB and the Armed Offenders Squad, were at the rural address investigating reports of illegal firearms.

Enquiries were carried out, which resulted in the search of the property and the recovery of a shotgun, a .22 rifle, a revolver, ammunition and drugs.

Of note, the firearms were all loaded and not secured in a safe.

Police also located more than 17 power gel sticks of explosives.

The Explosives Ordinance Disposal team from the New Zealand Defence Force were advised and the team arrived and safely disposed of the explosives shortly after.

This is a positive outcome for the community, with the illegal firearms and explosives now removed from circulation.

The 60-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful carry and possession of an explosive device and possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of cannabis.

He will appear in the Nelson District Court this week.

ENDS.

Issued by Police Media Centre

NOTE: Photographs from the warrant are available to share with media, however are very low resolution. Please contact us for these images.

MIL OSI