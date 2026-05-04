Orca calf found washed up on Auckland’s Orewa Beach

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rhonywn Newson

A juvenile orca found washed ashore on an Auckland beach early Monday morning will undergo a necropsy to determine the cause of its death.

The Department of Conservation’s Auckland biodiversity ranger Nikki Grist says the female orca was found dead at Orewa Beach.

Ngāti Manuhiri performed a karakia and the orca was taken to Massey University in Auckland.

The university’s Cetacean Pathology Unit will carry out a necropsy to try to determine the cause of the orca’s death

It is two-metres long and estimated to be 3 to 6 months old.

RNZ / Rhonwyn Newson

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand