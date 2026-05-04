Freight prices soar as shipping giant AP Moller – Maersk faces Iran costs

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Campbell.

Global transport company AP Moller – Maersk has raised some of its freight charges by 27 percent to cover a surge in global energy prices associated with the conflict in the Middle East.

“With approximately 20 percent of global fuel passing through the Strait of Hormuz, current developments have created an unprecedented cost environment affecting Landside (Inland) and Intermodal operations,” it said in a statement.

Intermodel transport involves the efficient movement of a container between two or more modes, such as rail, sea and road.

“To ensure service continuity, safeguard cargo integrity, and secure sufficient vendor capacity across our network, AP Moller – Maersk will implement temporary, cost reflective energy/fuel price adjustments on Landside transportation.

“Given the volatility of the current energy market, further adjustments may be required as conditions evolve.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand