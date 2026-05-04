New measles case reported in Wellington

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

A new measles case has been discovered in Wellington, prompting a call for people who dined at Newtown restaurant to watch out for symptoms.

There were now three cases in the latest outbreak.

Health NZ said the new case was linked to a person who dined at Mediterranean Foods Trattoria and Deli in Newtown while infectious on 19 April.

Medical Officer of Health Richard Vipond said people who were at the restaurant between 5.30pm and 8.23pm that night and who were not immune to measles could now be developing symptoms.

“Anyone who was at the restaurant on Sunday 19 April should be alert for symptoms – such as the start of a skin rash – through to Sunday 10 May.

“If symptoms develop, it’s important to stay at home and seek advice.”

Vipond said the latest person had done the right thing by contacting health services and isolating promptly when they realised they had symptoms.

There were now 10 locations of interest relating to the three cases, and more were likely after health staff interviewed the new patient.

Measles symptoms included a runny nose, fever, cough, conjunctivitis and a rash that developed a few days after the fever.

Health NZ identified the first case on 22 April, saying they had visited a number of places in the capital while infectious from 15 April.

The Newtown Trattoria was one of two locations of interest where people would be considered to be close contacts.

The other was After Hours Pharmacy Wellington on 3 May between 8.30am and 12.15pm.

Health NZ said the MMR vaccine was free for all children under 18 in New Zealand, regardless of their immigration status, and it was free for adults eligible for publicly funded healthcare.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand