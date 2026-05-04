Explosives, loaded guns and drugs found at man’s property

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Police / supplied

A Murchison man is facing charges after police seized explosives, loaded guns and drugs from a rural property.

The 60-year-old was arrested following a search by local officers and the armed offenders squad last week.

Police said they found more than 17 sticks of power gel explosives, a shotgun, a .22 rifle and a revolver, along with ammunition.

Police / supplied

Senior Sergeant Micaela Rolton said officers had been investigating reports of illegal firearms.

“The firearms were all loaded and not secured in a safe.”

She said Defence Force bomb disposal experts safely destroyed the explosives at the property.

“This is a positive outcome for the community, with the illegal firearms and explosives now removed from circulation.”

Police / supplied

The man was charged with firearms offences, possessing an explosive device, possession of methamphetamine for supply and cannabis possession.

He was due to appear at the Nelson District Court this week.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand