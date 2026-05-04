Nelson Hospital has second power outage within six months

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The Nelson Hospital has had its second power outage within six months.

Health New Zealand says Nelson Hospital lost power for eight minutes this morning, though the Uninterrupted Power Supply was able to restore power immediately to critical areas.

The hospital also lost power in October, and on that occasion the back-up generator failed.

Health New Zealand’s spokesperson Jo Gibbs said there was no impact on patient safety and no patients had to be transferred, but a small number of procedures had to be postponed.

“We have robust protocols in place to manage ongoing emergency care during these kinds of events,” said Gibbs.

“We extend our apologies to any patients and their whānau who may have been impacted today and thank our staff for following plans quickly and calmly to ensure the safest possible outcome for patients.”

Health NZ will now do an incident debrief to identify the cause and extent of the outage, and potential opportunities to improve its systems.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand