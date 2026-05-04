Hayden Tasker was trying to end his life when he killed Nelson police officer, court told

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Press / Iain McGregor

Hayden Tasker was drunk, annoyed about life and motivated by anger toward police before he drove into two officers in Nelson, killing one and critically injuring another, a court has heard.

Tasker, 33, is on trial at the Christchurch High Court for the murder of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2025.

The Crown argues Tasker had murderous intent when he drove at police, while his defence lawyer told jurors the tragedy was a result of Tasker trying to take his own life.

The jury was played CCTV footage of the night Fleming and colleague Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay were struck by Tasker’s white Honda Odyssey.

The pair had been on foot patrol in Buxton Square in central Nelson.

The Press / Iain McGregor

Crown prosecutor Mark O’Donoghue told the jury that Tasker had murderous intent when he hit the police officers, his vehicle dragging Fleming across the carpark for around 20 metres, causing unsurvivable injuries.

“The Crown case in a nutshell is that Mr Tasker intentionally drove into those two police officers. He appreciated that death was a likely consequence of accelerating as hard as he could and driving into them and he showed that he was willing to run the risk of causing their death by driving into them all the same.”

Ramsay was thrown into the air, resulting in a dislocated shoulder a deep cut on his head and multiple other cuts and abrasions.

NZ Police / RNZ

O’Donoghue said Tasker had been living in his car in Motueka. On New Year’s Eve he bought several bottles of wine and spent time with friends, before driving into central Nelson and arriving in Buxton Square.

“During this time he drank about half a bottle of wine, he drank rapidly, he sculled it, as he put it, and he was ruminating and brooding on his personal life circumstances,” he said.

While sitting in his car, O’Donoghue said Tasker’s thoughts turned to anger towards the police.

A short time later, Tasker started his car and with the lights off, turned around and “accelerated as hard as he could”, driving straight towards Fleming and Ramsay and hitting them, causing other members of the public to leap out of the way.

“To use his own words, he f***ing planted it,” O’Donoghue said.

O’Donoghue said Fleming suffered catastrophic, unsurvivable head injuries.

“She had to be resuscitated at the scene and she was taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance. There she was placed on life support until her family could gather to say goodbye,” he said.

Ramsay was thrown about eight metres and landed beside a police car.

O’Donoghue said Tasker then turned his lights on and looped back to drive towards the officers, ramming a police car and leaving the officer inside concussed.

The car was shunted forward, injuring a member of the public who had gone to Ramsay’s aid.

Tasker admitted three charges of dangerous driving at the beginning of the trial. He was three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The Press / Iain McGregor

Defence lawyer Josh Lucas said Tasker was drunk, homeless, unemployed and suffering from depression at the time of the crash.

“Mr Tasker made a failed suicide attempt, which went wrong from the moment it started,” he said.

Lucas said it was a tragedy that Fleming was killed and Ramsay and others injured and it was something Tasker would have to live with for the rest of his life.

“He regrets what happened. He is sorry for the loss and harm he caused. As he said to the police when interviewed, ‘it should have been me who died that night’,” he said.

Lucas told the jurors they would need to review all of the evidence, including what Tasker told the police shortly after he was arrested, the length of time between when he first began to drive towards the police car and when he hit them, the effects of alcohol on his state of mind that night in determining his intent.

A jury of six men and six women are hearing the trial, which is set down for three weeks.

More than 40 witnesses are expected to be called.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand