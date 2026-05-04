Man who spray-painted racist graffiti in Auckland claimed he was drunk, didn’t remember

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Liu Chen

A man who spray-painted anti-Indian graffiti near an Auckland school last month told police he was drunk and could not remember doing it.

The 61-year-old admitted in Manukau District Court on Friday that he was behind the concerning graffiti near Papatoetoe Central School.

The message urged violence against Indian people, and police at the time noted it had caused worry.

“I can reassure the community that we have assessed this particular event as an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community,” Inspector Dave Christoffersen said last month.

The man last week pleaded guilty in Manukau District Court to two charges of intentionally damaging a footpath. Each charge carries a maximum three-month prison term or $2000 fine.

He also admitted being offensive in a public place, which has a maximum $1000 fine.

A summary of facts released to RNZ on Monday said the man was walking on St George Street in Papatoetoe at about midnight on 10 April.

He had a red spray can with him and used it before he was confronted by a member of the public, according to the summary. It says he then ran from the scene.

The graffiti was eventually reported by Papatoetoe Central School at the vehicle entrance crossing outside its grounds.

A search warrant at the man’s address was executed and he was taken into custody.

A search found a red spray-paint can at a neighbouring property where the man told police he had thrown the canister.

He told police he was intoxicated during the incident and did not remember what happened.

The man planned to push for permanent name suppression, and had continuing interim suppression before this.

His lawyer, James McGilvray told the court on Friday it was based on two reasons. The first was on public safety grounds and concerns around “copycat behaviour”, and the second was amid a backdrop of social media backlash.

“There is concern that if he was to be identified then he might suffer some vigilante justice, for lack of a better term,” McGilvray told Judge Ngaroma Tahana.

The man will be back in court in September for sentencing and to argue for permanent suppression.

Race Relations Commissioner Melissa Derby last month said she had been seeing increasing anti-migrant rhetoric, including towards the country’s Indian community.

“I know from my engagements with many ethnic communities the fear these messages generate for people,” Derby said.

“Regarding this particular incident [in Papatoetoe], I am deeply concerned about the violent racist rhetoric and its impact on community members’ sense of safety and belonging. … Everyone should be able to live in their community, work or attend a school in this country free from racial harassment and discrimination.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand