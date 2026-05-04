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Kids TV is broken – Can Suzy Cato fix it?

May 4, 2026

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Kids TV is broken – Can Suzy Cato fix it?

Source: Radio New Zealand

There’s something about beloved child entertainer Suzy Cato’s return to television programming that reminds me of Mary Poppins Returns. You probably didn’t see the movie, so let me explain.

The Banks children are all grown up and find themselves in a pickle with life and raising their own kids. Mary Poppins returns to sort out all the big, scary problems and inject joy back into their lives.

Today’s parents of young kids are up against a firehose of mostly rubbish children’s programming being sprayed at our offspring from every which way (Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and so on). Cato, the entertainer that many of those parents grew up watching, has floated down on a cloud to hold our hand, tidy up the mess, and make us – and our kids – smile again.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand