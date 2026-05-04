Health – Overwhelming Public Support for Prostate Cancer Screening Programme in New Zealand – especially from women

Source: Prostate Cancer Foundation

New Zealanders, especially women, have sent a clear and urgent message: it is time for a national prostate cancer screening programme.

New independent polling of 1,000 eligible voters shows that 84% of New Zealanders support the development of a prostate cancer screening programme, with only 5% opposed and 12% unsure.

This strong consensus cuts across gender, age, region, and political affiliation.

Each year, more than 4,000 Kiwi men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and over 750 lose their lives to the disease. Yet unlike breast cancer, New Zealand still lacks a formal nationwide screening programme—despite clear evidence that early detection dramatically improves survival rates.

The poll reveals particularly strong support among women (91%) and older New Zealanders, with support rising to 89% among those aged 60 and over. Even among younger adults aged 18–39, more than three-quarters (76%) back screening.

Support is also consistent across the country, with particularly high levels in Wellington (92%) and provincial cities (91%). While support is slightly lower in rural areas (68%), it still represents a clear majority.

“This is not a marginal issue—it is a national priority,” said Danny Bedingfield, President of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. “When more than eight in ten New Zealanders support screening, the mandate for action is undeniable. And it’s not just a bloke issue. 91% of women support as well. They care about and support the men in their lives”.

Crucially, backing for a screening programme spans the political spectrum. Majorities of voters from all major parties support the initiative, including 95% of Te Pāti Māori voters, 91% of Labour and New Zealand First voters, and 84% of National voters.

“This is one of those rare issues where New Zealanders are united,” Bedingfield said. “Prostate cancer does not discriminate—and neither should access to early detection.”

The Prostate Cancer Foundation is calling on the Government to act decisively and begin the development of a nationwide screening programme, ensuring equitable access for all men, regardless of location or background.

“Every life lost to prostate cancer is one too many—especially when early detection could save it,” Bedingfield said. “New Zealanders have spoken. Now it’s time for leadership.”

“Budget 2026 is the opportunity to allocate resources to fund a four-year pilot of a PSA-based screening programme and join in with pilot efforts underway in Europe.

“Significant advances in technology and improved diagnostic methods mean that previous risks have been reduced, and the latest research is clear that a comprehensive early detection programme holds the promise of halving mortality from the disease



“An initial pilot of prostate cancer screening costing only $6.4 million over four years would save the lives of many fathers, husbands, and sons, returning over $100 million to the health system.



“Focusing on Tairāwhiti and Waitematā, the pilot would aid understanding of early detection, optimal ways to engage with at-risk men, the potential benefits of a specialist workforce, and increased use of modern diagnostic technologies.



“It’s only 24 days till the Budget in 2026, so we are hoping that this year the coalition government is listening,” Bedingfield concluded.