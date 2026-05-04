Disgraced former top cop Jevon McSkimming pays back $500 for taxpayer-funded stays at hotels during affair

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Disgraced former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming has paid back $500 in relation to taxpayer-funded stays at hotels during his affair.

RNZ earlier revealed Police Commissioner Richard Chambers had written a second letter to McSkimming asking him to pay back the money or he would “consider other options to secure reimbursement”. He had until 8 May to pay the money.

In a statement to RNZ on Monday, Chambers said $500 had been reimbursed to police by McSkimming. The figure was calculated by McSkimming, Chambers said.

“I am pleased he has made a contribution and I now consider this matter closed.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

“I note NZ Police policy for sensitive expenditure requires spending to be reasonable and able to withstand parliamentary and public scrutiny. It is my view that unless there are exceptional work-related circumstances, staff should not require hotel accommodation in the same centre as their normal residence and place of work.”

Chambers wrote to McSkimming on 4 March asking him to pay back the funds.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The request came after the Independent Police Conduct Authority released a summary of its investigation into McSkimming’s decision to invite a woman he was having an affair with – Ms Z – to stay with him in hotel accommodation paid for by police, on numerous occasions, primarily in 2016.

Chambers told RNZ last month he had written a second letter to McSkimming.

In the letter, released to RNZ, Chambers said it was “incredibly disappointing there has been no response to this request”.

“As you are aware, NZ Police is required to ensure public funding is spent carefully and within relevant policies.

“Where those policies are breached, it is important steps are taken to rectify the matter and ensure funds are repaid. That is important both to reassure police staff that standards are being adhered to and for public trust.

“If there is no response to this second request for reimbursement within four weeks (by May 8, 2026) then I will consider other options to secure reimbursement.”

Chambers told RNZ that when public money was found to be “misspent” it was right that steps be taken to “ensure repayment regardless of the amount, the circumstances, or the individual”.

“However, I am very mindful that any path taken should not result in further expense to the taxpayer on this very unsatisfactory matter.”

In Chambers’ earlier letter, obtained by RNZ under the Official Information Act, he referred to the IPCA’s report in relation to his “overnight stays in Wellington hotels with Ms Z”.

“You have confirmed that 8-10 times you stayed with Ms Z in Wellington hotels at the expense of police, but ultimately the taxpayer. The IPCA made an adverse finding in this respect.

“It is appropriate for you to reimburse police for these 8-10 hotel stays, and you are asked to reimburse police as soon as possible. You have knowledge of the hotels in which you stayed and the approximate cost at the time.”

Chambers said he welcomed McSkimming’s response and “swift reimbursement”.

The hotel stays

The IPCA had not been able to review McSkimming’s credit card expenditure, and relied on the evidence of the complainant, McSkimming, his former executive assistant and one of his supervisors at the time.

“In 2016 and 2017, Mr McSkimming’s workplace was at Police National Headquarters in Wellington. He lived about 60-70kms away.”

McSkimming and his executive assistant at the time told the IPCA that he was regularly required to attend functions or late meetings in Wellington or catch early morning flights.

“On those occasions, his executive assistant would book accommodation at a Wellington hotel, paid for by police. The rationale for these bookings was explained to us as being to avoid a long drive home after a work event, or where he was required to attend a social function to ensure he was not having a drink and then driving.”

McSkimming told the IPCA he thought Ms Z stayed with him eight to 10 times.

“This is corroborated by Ms Z. Mr McSkimming breached policy by not informing his senior manager approving the travel that she would be staying with him. If he had done so, we consider it highly likely that approval would have been declined.

“In any case, whether or not he informed his manager, he breached the Police Code of Conduct by staying in hotels at police expense and inviting the woman with whom he was having a sexual relationship to join him. If he had paid for the hotels himself, that would have been a different matter. However, the fact that the hotels were paid for by police gives rise to the perception that he was using taxpayer money to further a clandestine affair, thus bringing police into disrepute.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand