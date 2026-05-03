Small quake wakes Wellington, followed by jolt in East Cape

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

GeoNet

A second noticeable quake has struck the North Island, this one on the East Cape, following an earlier tremor in Wellington.

The Wellington region had an early morning jolt from a magnitude 4 earthquake on Sunday.

The quake struck 10 kilometres northwest of Porirua at 3.15am, and registered at a depth of 22 kilometres. Its epicentre was in the sea, near Mana Island.

The tremor attracted more than 2000 ‘felt it’ reports on the government seismology website GeoNet.

Almost all of them came from the Wellington region, but some people felt the quake at the top of the South Island.

The second measured 5.2 and hit at 9.19am 25km west of Te Araroa, East Cape, at a depth of 32km. Nearly 800 reported feeling it to the Geonet website.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand