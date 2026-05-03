Armed police swarm Waihi after gunshots fired, man arrested

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A man has been arrested after a firearms incident in the North Island town of Waihi.

Police were alerted to the man allegedly threatening someone on Rosemont Road at 8.55pm on Sunday.

They say at about 8pm the man had fired a gun.

A cordon was put in place, and police say the man then shot towards a car.

Police say they were armed as a precaution, and the armed offenders squad was in attendance.

The police negotiation team engaged with the man before he was taken into custody at around 12.10am.

The 40-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and another firearm.

He has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine, and a cannabis plant.

Waikato District Commander, Superintendent Scott Gemmell, said all cordons had since been stood down and Rosemont Road was now open.

“Members of Waihi community may see an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries into the incident continue.

“I want to commend our attending staff on their response to this incident, negotiating a tricky situation to get a peaceful resolution.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand