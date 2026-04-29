PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 2, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 2, 2026 – Full Text
NZ-AU: NOVONIX Divests Non-Core Business to Focus on Synthetic Graphite
May 1, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials company, today announced that it has finalized and closed the previously announced sale of its NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions Inc. (“BTS”) business in Nova Scotia, Canada, to its former Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chris Burns (“Buyer”).
“The divestiture of the BTS division reflects our disciplined strategy of building a vertically integrated synthetic graphite supply chain in North America,” said Mike O’Kronley, CEO of NOVONIX. “By divesting non-core business segments, we are directing our management attention and capital toward advancing domestic supply of this critical mineral and supporting the growth of the North American battery industry.”
Founded in 2013 by Dr. Chris Burns and acquired by NOVONIX in 2017, BTS will now operate as two independent companies: Avrion Battery Labs Inc., which will provide advanced battery testing systems and specialized R&D services, and Dryve Battery Materials Inc., which will continue efforts to commercialize the patented pCAM-free dry synthesis platform for lithium-ion cathode materials.
Key Deal Terms:
- Share equity sale of the BTS business including all associated liabilities and assets
- Transaction price of US $1.00
- NOVONIX to receive a 15% equity stake in the cathode business, which will operate under Dryve Battery Materials Inc.
- Cash balance at BTS as of Close is to be US$2M, subject to agreed adjustments
- NOVONIX will provide certain transition services and will grant Buyer a trademark license through 31 December 2026
The transaction has now been successfully completed following the execution of definitive agreements and satisfaction of all closing conditions.
This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman,
Mr. Ron Edmonds.
About NOVONIX
NOVONIX strives to reduce supply chain risk, support U.S. energy independence, and establish a resilient battery materials supply chain. The company is building a North American platform for critical battery materials—anchored by its Chattanooga, Tennessee headquarters and anode materials operations, expanding through its patented all-dry, precursor-free cathode synthesis technology, and supported by industry-leading battery cell testing and R&D services.
Together, these capabilities position NOVONIX as an integrated supplier of advanced battery materials and technologies powering the energy storage and electrification economy.
To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X.
NOVONIX Limited
Investors: ir@novonixgroup.com
Media: media@novonixgroup.com
Dryve Battery Materials Inc.
media@dryvematerials.com
Avrion Battery Labs
media@avrionlabs.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements about the Company and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this communication include, among others, statements made regarding the anticipated benefit or impact of the BTS transaction, the advancement of the domestic supply of synthetic graphite, the growth of the North American battery industry, the future commercialization of cathode technology, and efforts to help localize the battery supply chain for critical materials and play a leading role in the transition to cleaner energy solutions.
The Company has based such statements on current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the timely deployment and scaling of its furnace technology, ability to meet the technical specifications and demand of existing and future customers, the accuracy of estimates regarding market size, expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, needs and access for additional financing, the availability and impact and compliance with the applicable terms of government funding and other support, ability to obtain patent rights effective to protect its technologies and processes and successfully defend any challenges to such rights and prevent others from commercializing such technologies and processes, and regulatory and economic developments in the United States, Australia, and other jurisdictions. These and other factors that could affect its business and results are included in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.novonixgroup.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes, and actual performance and outcomes may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this communication is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
– Published by The MIL Network
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MHESI Joins Partners to Launch SPACE-F Batch 7, Pushing Thai FoodTech to the Global Stage, Highlighting the Wellness Economy as a New Economic Engine
May 2, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Prof. Dr. Yodchanan spoke about elevating “SPACE-F Batch 7” to the policy level and building awareness, stating that MHESI aims to present food innovation products from the startups in this batch at the upcoming Cabinet meeting. This will allow the Prime Minister to taste them, raising awareness that FoodTech is the nation’s new future. The products will be presented to the Cabinet in the next two weeks.
Regarding the core concept of combining technology with “Thai taste,” Prof. Dr. Yodchanan emphasized that no matter how advanced the technology is, it must maintain the “Nice taste of Thailand.” He cited a “high-tech omelet” he previously tasted as an example, noting that there is still room for improvement to make it taste closer to an authentic Thai omelet so that the technology can truly win over consumers’ hearts.
The MHESI Minister continued that regarding food innovation under the Wellness Economy, this year focuses on using the Wellness Economy as a New Growth Engine. This is not limited strictly to food but includes AI, ICT, and software, aiming to push Thailand into a global Wellness Tourism Hub with support from the BOI in connecting investment opportunities.
Prof. Dr. Yodchanan further stated that regarding the use of biodiversity and quality ingredients (Biodiversity & GI), startups will be encouraged to utilize Thailand’s rich biodiversity and GI products as substitutes for imported raw materials. This will help reduce costs and create a unique identity.
“As for connecting the ‘Thinker’ with the ‘Doer,’ this program emphasizes linking startups with large industrial corporations and investors. This helps startups in the Accelerator group advance toward Series A or B funding, while helping the Incubator group learn business and pitching experiences from their seniors to cross the business ‘Death Valley.’ Furthermore, regarding food and nutrition security in the era of war: in the current global conditions facing wartime situations, Food Security and Nutrition Security are vital. This program is an opportunity for startups to create innovations that help solve problems for the whole world, with the government working closely with SPACE-F to create new services and products,” the MHESI Minister said.
However, “SPACE-F Batch 7” features 20 participating startups from 10 countries, focusing on the Proof of Concept (POC) strategy to ensure they can tangibly grow toward commercialization on an international scale.
Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA), stated that NIA aims to strengthen the potential of startups and innovative entrepreneurs to overcome business crises and grow commercially in a tangible way. Over the past 6 years, the SPACE-F program has concretely reinforced its role as a regional food innovation hub by incubating and accelerating over 100 startups from 18 countries worldwide, generating a total funding value of over 5.1 billion THB. For the SPACE-F Year 7 program, it marks another major milestone of leapfrog growth, setting a new international record with an all-time high of 204 applicants, continuously increasing from 156 in Cohort 6 and 148 in Cohort 2, reflecting the confidence of global startups in the program’s potential. Concurrently, the program has significantly expanded its international reach, with applicants from 57 countries worldwide, up from 34 countries in the previous cohort, affirming that SPACE-F is a truly global platform connecting and driving world food innovation.
“The SPACE-F program is considered a vital mechanism in driving the development of a strong and comprehensive foodtech startup ecosystem by systematically connecting knowledge, technology, and the industrial sector together. Particularly, it provides opportunities for startups to co-develop and test real products (Proof of Concept: POC) with large corporate partners, as well as access expert networks and world-class infrastructure. This includes testing protein innovations focused on appearance, freshness, and taste with Thai Union; developing modern health and nutrition solutions with ThaiBev and Nestlé; utilizing deep-tech research laboratories from Mahidol University; and enhancing fundraising capabilities from Foodland Ventures, which plays a crucial role in reducing business risks and effectively increasing the chances of commercialization. For SPACE-F Year 7, it aims to elevate startup development through 2 main programs: the Incubator Program, which focuses on laying business foundations and developing prototypes into market-ready products, and the Accelerator Program, which focuses on accelerating business expansion through connections with strategic partners and investors. This covers 7 key areas of the food industry: 1) Personalized Nutrition, 2) Future Protein, 3) Circular Food Systems, 4) Smart Manufacturing, 5) Sustainable Production, 6) Food Safety, and 7) Novel Consumer Experience, to build high-potential startups capable of developing quality new products that directly meet market demands, ready to compete and grow sustainably on the global stage.“
Ms. Sirichit Jiraruangkiat, Senior Director – Group Innovation at Thai Union Group PCL, revealed, “As a co-founding partner of the SPACE-F program, Thai Union Group PCL continues to drive the development of Thailand’s foodtech startup ecosystem. We aim to support breakthrough growth by promoting the development and testing of innovations at the industrial level, particularly through the Proof of Concept (POC) process, to elevate the standards of future protein products to compete internationally. Thai Union prioritizes the application of modern food production and preservation technologies, covering everything from maintaining product quality and freshness and developing appealing appearances to sensory research to create textures and flavors that effectively meet the demands of global consumers. Simultaneously, the SPACE-F program remains committed to a ‘No Equity Taken’ approach, allowing startups to retain full ownership of their innovations, maintain business agility, and grow independently and sustainably in the long term.”
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pasit Pakawatpanurut, Deputy Dean for Research and Innovation, Faculty of Science, Mahidol University, further added, “With expertise in food science, nutrition, biotechnology, and related fields, Mahidol University serves as an academic powerhouse and innovation infrastructure, providing startups with access to advanced laboratories, pilot plants, and modern research equipment. They also receive in-depth consultation from a team of expert researchers to successfully transition research into products that truly meet global market demands (Lab-to-Market). This collaboration is therefore a key mechanism in driving sustainable food innovation and enhancing Thailand’s competitiveness as a global foodtech hub. Mahidol University’s involvement in the SPACE-F program also plays a vital role in strengthening the country’s foodtech startup ecosystem in the long run.”
In addition, another key partner is Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, which places great importance on continuous research and development, believing it to be essential for startups. As a sponsor of the SPACE-F program, they are pleased to be part of an ecosystem that enhances the potential of foodtech startups and provides business and technological guidance to help startups discover solutions that truly meet the needs of the global food market.
Ms. Jenica Conde Cruz, Business Manager – Cereal Partners Worldwide & Incubator at Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., also stated, “Nestlé, a global leader in food and beverages, plays a vital role as a strategic partner of the SPACE-F program. We aim to elevate foodtech startups through the transfer of Research & Development (R&D) knowledge and product development experience under the ‘Good food, Good life’ concept. Nestlé also provides in-depth consultation to support the development of products that meet Nutrition, Health, and Wellness needs, while promoting the use of innovation to tackle global food industry challenges. In parallel, Nestlé also drives the development of innovations that align with sustainability goals by opening opportunities for startups to learn together with experts from our global research center network, in areas of food preservation technology, eco-friendly packaging, and responsible sourcing.”
Victor Chen, CEO of Foodland Ventures Co. closed with, “Foodland Ventures, a leading Venture Capital firm and Accelerator from Taiwan, has joined as a strategic partner in the SPACE-F program to push foodtech startups to expand their businesses into international markets. We aim to act as a bridge connecting innovation from Taiwan with food industry networks in Thailand and Southeast Asia. With expertise in key technologies such as Restaurant Automation, Alternative Protein, and Smart Supply Chain, Foodland Ventures is ready to support startups through access to the Taiwanese market and resources, providing investment and business strategy consultation, and connecting them with the industrial sector to test solutions in real-world environments. This collaboration marks a significant step in building a ‘FoodTech Corridor’ between Thailand and Taiwan to elevate startup potential and drive the food industry toward a sustainable global future.”
The “SPACE-F Year 7” program also introduced 20 startups from 10 countries worldwide: South Korea, Spain, Canada, USA/Argentina, Australia, Singapore, UK, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand, selected for this year’s program. All will have the opportunity to co-develop and test real innovations with leading industry partners, covering product development, industrial-level testing, and commercialization in the real market
Such collaboration is a key highlight of the program, providing startups the opportunity to test technology and innovations in real-world environments, reducing development limitations, and increasing the chances of creating business models that accurately meet market demands.
10 FoodTech Startups Joining the Accelerator Program
- Terra Bioindustries Inc (Canada): Upcycles agricultural and food industry waste into high-value ingredients such as sugar, protein, and fiber for use in the food, biotech, and chemical industries.
- Nucaps (Spain): Develops functional protein ingredients using microencapsulation technology to wrap active substances and probiotics, enhancing nutritional value, reducing costs, and improving taste to effectively promote consumer health.
- BeNatureBioLab (South Korea): Develops functional ingredients using nano and microencapsulation technology from natural proteins to wrap active substances and probiotics, increasing the stability, absorption, and efficiency of substances in food, supplements, and health products.
- Kinava (South Korea): Converts food waste into biofertilizer, biochar, and biogas within hours using HydroThermal Carbonization (HTC) technology, which reduces odor, energy use, and emissions.
- ComexSoft (Spain): A near real-time market intelligence platform that collects and organizes retail data, matching similar products specifically developed for accurate decision-making.
- PROTINOS (Thailand): High-protein noodles made from egg whites and soybeans containing complete essential amino acids, created using enzyme incubation techniques, serving as food to help care for and protect health.
- SicPama (South Korea): A QR ordering and payment platform with a CRM system that links social media with actual service usage and repeat visits, helping restaurants measure returns and increase revenue.
- Nourish Ingredients (Australia): High-performance animal-free fats created via precision fermentation to solve the taste and texture issues of plant-based alternative foods by mimicking the key fats found in meat and dairy products.
- Kresko RNAtech (USA/Argentina): Nutrients from biological RNA found in natural foods, developed by AI and biotechnology to be more stable and better absorbed, for use in dietary supplements and health products.
- Agrifreeze (Singapore): Develops freezing technology using Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) to control the formation of small ice crystals, reducing food damage and maintaining quality close to fresh products.
10 FoodTech Startups Joining the Incubator Program
- Eatwellconcept (Thailand): An AI-powered personalized therapeutic diet platform for NCD patients, offering real-time nutritional guidance by dietitians to improve health and quality of life.
- AmaranthLab (UK): Protein ingredients from amaranth for GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) nutrition to control blood sugar levels and satiety, for use in various functional food products.
- Openfarming (Saudi Arabia): An AI operating system for food distributors that converts orders from multiple channels into real-time data, enabling automated demand forecasting and dynamic inventory management without changing existing workflows.
- Zuppar Reborn (Thailand): Biodegradable fruit and bakery stickers made from pineapple waste, replacing plastic labels with an alternative that can decompose into fertilizer.
- VeriPura (Thailand/Singapore): An AI and Blockchain platform for automated document management and product traceability, making food exports to Europe easier and more compliant with regulations (EU).
- YiXingYuan (Taiwan): A modular small-scale fruit processing factory (Factory-in-a-box) utilizing High Voltage Electric Field (HVEF) technology to process fruits directly at the source, preserving product quality while reducing energy use, costs, and spoilage.
- JOLA (Thailand): Vitamin-infused jelly pet food that develops DIY treat products, such as jellies for dogs and cats, focusing on natural ingredients, good nutrition, and creating a shared experience between owners and pets.
- UPLI (UK): A precision fermentation platform to create functional proteins with characteristics similar to human breast milk, used to increase nutritional value in food at an industrial scale.
- Emerald Plast (Thailand): Biodegradable food materials and packaging made from starch and bioplastics to replace traditional plastics, reducing environmental impact and enhancing sustainability image.
- Squizify (Thailand): A digital food safety platform integrating software and IoT devices to automatically track, monitor, and manage food business standards, complete with real-time data analysis.
https://www.nia.or.th/
Hashtag: #NIA #NationalInnovationAgency
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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$3b export surge under NZ-EU trade agreement
May 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Kiwi exports to the European Union have rocketed by $3 billion in just two years under the New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), delivering a major boost to the economy and supporting jobs nationwide, Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay says.
“Because the FTA entered into force early, our exporters got an immediate head start with tariff cuts and better access into what is now our fastest-growing major market,” Mr McClay says.
Exports to the EU hit $8.8 billion in the year to December 2025 – up 29 per cent, or nearly $1.9 billion. Two years ago, exports were $5.7 billion.
“On the Agreement’s second anniversary, Kiwi exporters have now chalked up an extra $3 billion in sales. This growth has significantly exceeded forecasts and expectations and shows what’s possible when we back our exporters and open new doors.
“It means the world is choosing more of the high-quality food, fibre and products our farmers, growers and businesses are known for.”
Some of the standout gains in the last year include butter exports up 121 per cent, meat up 38 per cent, industrial goods up 61 per cent, and tourism up 7.3 per cent.
One in four New Zealand jobs depends on trade. Mr McClay says the surge in exports is flowing directly into stronger regional economies, higher incomes and more secure jobs.
“Making full use of the Agreement is vital in a time of global uncertainty and supports New Zealand’s goal of doubling export value within a decade.
“Today we celebrate not only our strengthened trade to the EU, but also the strong relationship we have developed over many years. The EU remains a trusted and important partner for New Zealand.”
Export growth to the EU in the year to December included:
• Total goods exports up 35 per cent to $6.7b
• Services exports up 11 per cent to $2b, including:
– tourism up 7.3 per cent to $1.1b
– education-related exports up nearly 18 per cent to 245m
• Meat up 38 per cent to $1.9b, including sheep meat up 50 per cent to $1.39b
• Dairy up 58 per cent to 616m, including:
– Butter up 121 per cent to 276m
– Cheese up 400 per cent to 51m
• Industrial exports up 61.3 per cent to 1.44b
• Fruit and vegetables up 29.3 per cent to $1.36b, including $1.2b of kiwifruit
• Seafood up 15.1 per cent to $384m
Note to editor:
Two-way goods and services trade between the EU and NZ increased 14 per cent to $23.21b in the year to December 2025.
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Nelson among regions needing to retain ‘critical’ Air New Zealand flights – tourism boss
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Business travellers are among those reducing their visits to regions due to Air New Zealand ditching some flights, an expert says.
More cutbacks to flights came to light on Thursday after Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford posted about them on social media.
In a post to his Facebook page, Nick Smith said Air New Zealand was cutting an additional 23 Nelson flights to and from Auckland, 32 to Wellington and 15 to and from Christchurch between 29 June to 26 July.
“This is the third time Nelson flights to and from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch have been axed temporarily since the war in Iran started and brings the total number of flights lost to 266 or about 12,000 seats,” Smith said in his post.
“This is disappointing news for Nelson. While it is understandable, with no concrete signs of de-escalation of the oil crisis in the Middle East, it will have an impact on the number of visitors to the region and make it more difficult for people travelling for work, to access healthcare and take holidays outside the region.”
Nelson Regional Development Agency visitor destination manager Craig Boodee told Morning Report, also agreed the cuts were a concern for the region.
“It does create hesitation for people to book travel, because they might think their flights will get cancelled. And, I understand why Air New Zealand has to make some of these cuts to save on costs, many of the tourism operators are having to do the same,” Boodee said.
“Winter is our quiet time of year, about 15 percent of our visitor spend happens over winter. We need every visitor we can get during that time.”
Boodee said it was not just people cutting back on their holidays that was impacting tourism.
“Business visitors that come on monthly sales calls, they’re spreading that out now. They’re pushing it out to about six weekly.
“That’s our bread and butter over winter. Those regular business visitors that come in, they often pay a little higher prices for accommodation, and they often get their breakfast and dinner covered.
“So, it’s critical. We need those visitors,” he said.
Boodee was worried about the long-term future of regional services.
“Forward bookings are looking good, so we need these flights to come back. We can’t let that business slip between our fingers. It’s critical we get flight availability back onto the network.”
He said some tour operators have told him they’ve had their best summer since Covid.
Higher fuel costs to blame
In a statement, Air New Zealand confirmed it had made a number of changes to its schedule in July, in response to increased fuel costs.
“These consolidations affect around 2 percent of passengers due to travel across this period. We’ve targeted the consolidations to minimise disruption and to ensure that the vast majority of impacted customers can still travel on the same day.”
The airline said customers whose updated flight didn’t suit their plans could choose a refund or credit.
Flights to Tauranga have also been cut back, said Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford who also posted on his social media about the change.
“From 29 June to 26 July they will be removing 27 return flights on the Tauranga-Auckland route, 12 return flights on the Tauranga-Wellington route, and five return flights on the Tauranga-Christchurch route,” Rutherford posted.
Subsidies a possibility
The minister in charge of aviation says subsidies for regional airlines will have to be considered as more flights to regional airports are cut.
Regional airlines including Air Chathams, Sounds Air and Island Air have drawn down loans from the Government – a measure that was already underway before the war in the Middle East.
James Meager told Nine to Noon subsidies for airlines would not be his first choice, but will have to be considered.
He says advice from officials on how to support the sector is expected in a couple of weeks.
Cuts to flights a global issue
Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent told on Morning Report, flight cutbacks could become much worse later in the year, if the Iran war situation remained unchanged.
“By September, I am going to predict airlines in Europe will be cancelling flights, not just in the tens of thousands, possibly in the hundreds of thousands, keeping planes on the ground, because, with the very high price of fuel, it won’t be worth flying them,” he said.
“This is all combined with a reduction in demand, simply because people in Europe are thinking, well, I’m not really sure what’s going on in the world. I don’t want to commit. This is all very bad news for the airlines.”
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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The business impact of weather warnings
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Authorities should consider the impact on businesses of people staying home when they weigh up the safety considerations involved with wild weather warnings, one data analyst says.
Data from Dot Loves Data shows the impact of weather warnings on 12 April, as Cyclone Vaianu hit New Zealand.
Compared to every other Sunday of 2026, excluding Easter Sunday, it showed Northland spending was down 48 percent. Auckland’s was down 46.5 percent, Waikato was down 52.58 percent, Bay of Plenty down 68.32 percent, Gisborne down 51.6 percent and Hawke’s Bay was down 56.34 percent.
“It’s highest in the areas most closely impacted by the Cyclone’s forecast path and decreases correspondingly the further each region is located,” director Justin Lester said.
“While we think as New Zealanders and human beings, that we’re all autonomous human beings, the reality is we’re actually more like sheep. If someone tells us to do something, we do it.
“And New Zealanders are compliant. They do tend to follow rules, not everybody, but most. So when we get a missive from the MetService or the government around a warning, we follow the rules.
“That’s great. It’s really good to see that, and people are prioritising life safety and family safety. But what we also have to understand for decision-makers is, look, these transactions, the level of spend has a massive decline. There are real-world implications, so it needs to make sure that it’s being done accurately and with a good level of information, and with due care for the potential impact on a local economy as well.”
Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said there might have been an impact on spending anyway, because of the weather being bad.
“Yes we should always be careful with the alerts we put out. I don’t think anyone in MetService or whoever they are now is sitting there and thinking, you know what, I think it would be a fun day to just issue a red alert for lols. So, you know, from that purpose, I don’t think that weather forecasters or those involved with emergency management should have much regard for economic trends there.
“They shouldn’t ever have in their decision making, should I or shouldn’t I issue an alert based on what it might do to spending in the local area? I think that’s not their remit… but like I say, I’m not sure that it’s the alert itself or if it’s more the, there’s a correlation causation question there.”
Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell said weather warnings played a crucial part in helping businesses make informed decisions to mitigate weather-related economic impacts and keep people safe.
“Warnings are advisory and do not impose any restrictions on people or businesses. It is the weather itself, not the warnings, that primarily causes the economic impacts.
“History shows that poor preparation, poor response, and poor decision-making in relation to severe weather events comes with significant economic and human cost. It is not surprising that economic activity slows down during periods of severe weather, but businesses are getting much better at planning ahead for weather-related disruption.
“Weather events are likely to become more frequent and severe, and it is important that all organisations have business continuity arrangements, and insurance, to help them get through.
“Central, regional, and local government will provide as much information and support as possible to communities but ultimately, they are responsible for making their own decisions around how to prepare and respond to severe weather events. The best response to these events is a whole of society response.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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‘New Zealanders are like sheep’: The business impact of weather warnings
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Authorities should consider the impact on businesses of people staying home when they weigh up the safety considerations involved with wild weather warnings, one data analyst says.
Data from Dot Loves Data shows the impact of weather warnings on April 12, as Cyclone Vaianu hit New Zealand.
Compared to every other Sunday of 2026, excluding Easter Sunday, it showed Northland spending was down 48 percent. Auckland’s was down 46.5 percent, Waikato was down 52.58 percent, Bay of Plenty down 68.32 percent, Gisborne down 51.6 percent and Hawke’s Bay was down 56.34 percent.
“It’s highest in the areas most closely impacted by the Cyclone’s forecast path and decreases correspondingly the further each region is located,” director Justin Lester said.
“While we think as New Zealanders and human beings, that we’re all autonomous human beings, the reality is we’re actually more like sheep. If someone tells us to do something, we do it.
“And New Zealanders are compliant. They do tend to follow rules, not everybody, but most. So when we get a missive from the MetService or the government around a warning, we follow the rules.
“That’s great. It’s really good to see that, and people are prioritising life safety and family safety. But what we also have to understand for decision-makers is, look, these transactions, the level of spend has a massive decline. There are real-world implications, so it needs to make sure that it’s being done accurately and with a good level of information, and with due care for the potential impact on a local economy as well.”
Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said there might have been an impact on spending anyway, because of the weather being bad.
“Yes we should always be careful with the alerts we put out. I don’t think anyone in MetService or whoever they are now is sitting there and thinking, you know what, I think it would be a fun day to just issue a red alert for lols. So, you know, from that purpose, I don’t think that weather forecasters or those involved with emergency management should have much regard for economic trends there.
“They shouldn’t ever have in their decision making, should I or shouldn’t I issue an alert based on what it might do to spending in the local area? I think that’s not their remit… but like I say, I’m not sure that it’s the alert itself or if it’s more the, there’s a correlation causation question there.”
Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell said weather warnings played a crucial part in helping businesses make informed decisions to mitigate weather-related economic impacts and keep people safe.
“Warnings are advisory and do not impose any restrictions on people or businesses. It is the weather itself, not the warnings, that primarily causes the economic impacts.
“History shows that poor preparation, poor response, and poor decision-making in relation to severe weather events comes with significant economic and human cost. It is not surprising that economic activity slows down during periods of severe weather, but businesses are getting much better at planning ahead for weather-related disruption.
“Weather events are likely to become more frequent and severe, and it is important that all organisations have business continuity arrangements, and insurance, to help them get through.
“Central, regional, and local government will provide as much information and support as possible to communities but ultimately, they are responsible for making their own decisions around how to prepare and respond to severe weather events. The best response to these events is a whole of society response.”
Sign up for Money with Susan Edmunds, a weekly newsletter covering all the things that affect how we make, spend and invest money
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Environmental cost of cruise ships not worth the economic benefit, expert says
April 29, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A sustainable tourism expert says environmental damage from cruise ships far outweigh any economic benefits for local businesses.
Studies have found cruise passengers spend less money than other tourists, while the ships themselves cause widespread pollution.
But business leaders say cruise ships bring tens of millions of dollars to their communities.
In the Bay of Islands, cruise ships are big business.
Far North Holdings cruise manager Irwin Wilson said visiting ships brought stacks of cash to his region.
“This last year we’ve had 42 ships visit the bay. Average spend in the bay is about $180 per person. That’s worth about $16.2 million to the Bay of Islands,” he said.
But for artist and climate activist Bruce Mahalski, there’s little appeal.
As the owner of Dunedin’s Museum of Natural Mystery, he operates in the very same tourism industry that cruise ships are meant to benefit.
“I think it’s extremely low value tourism, but extremely damaging tourism,” he said.
“There’s only a small number of businesses that benefit, and the main one would be the bus companies, and you’ve also got some of the big attractions that benefit, but the small retailers, you know, the person on the ground does not benefit.”
Mahalski questioned whether the supposed economic benefits could compare to the environmental damage.
James Higham, a professor of sustainable tourism at Brisbane’s Griffith University, had studied just that, with a 2024 paper weighing the benefits and impacts of cruise tourism in New Zealand.
“What we found was that cruise tourism accounts for approximately 1 percent of total New Zealand tourism expenditure, and that share has remained flat.
This is because they do a lot of their spending on board rather than on shore,” he said
While some regions enjoyed decent returns, he said others saw none at all.
Milford Sound, a jewel in New Zealand’s tourism crown, didn’t have the infrastructure for cruises to dock.
That meant passengers, and their wallets, stayed on-board.
“We found that Fiordland, which was a major focus of our research, Fiordland receives 69 percent of all New Zealand cruise passengers because they want to go to Milford Sound, and 0 percent of spending,” Higham said.
A 2020 report by the Institute of Economic Research found cruise tourism accounted for 9 percent of international arrivals, but only 3 percent of spending.
Bruce Mahalski said the uneven economic benefits weren’t worth the cost from pollution.
Although cruise companies had made efforts to reduce air pollution in response to limits on sulphur emissions imposed by the International Maritime Organisation in 2020, Mahalski said they had done so by increasing ocean pollution
So-called ‘scrubbers’ were an emerging technology that took exhaust chemicals and converted them into sludge that could be stored on-board or flushed into the ocean.
“Companies have put these so-called scrubbers into their funnels, like a filter on a cigarette, I suppose,” Mahalski explained.
“A closed-loop system is where they actually capture the materials that are caught in the scrubbers, and the open-loop is where they basically suck up water from the surrounding ocean and just flush it [back] into the surrounding water.”
In the United States, local authorities attempting to regulate scrubbers have faced resistance.
A March article by Alaska Public Media reported Carnival Corporation, a frequent visitor to New Zealand, had withheld pollution data from inspectors.
In a statement to RNZ, Carnival Corporation said it worked closely with Alaskan authorities and was always open to sharing data.
Maritime NZ told RNZ it was aware of pollution issues involving Carnival Corporation in the United States, but didn’t have any concerns about its operations in New Zealand.
But Bruce Mahalski said it wasn’t the first time Carnival Corporation had caused friction with local authorities.
“You’ve probably heard about them in Alaska recently, and recently there’s been problems in Australian ports [too]. They’re not allowing inspectors on board. They’ve just got an absolutely shocking reputation for evading legislation.”
Maritime NZ said it was consulting on further regulations for scrubbers, including requiring ships to change to lower emission fuel in New Zealand waters, or switch scrubbers to a ‘zero discharge’ mode within 12 nautical miles.
Professor Higham said some countries had banned them outright.
“Portugal has banned open-loop scrubbers in all of its ports. Belgium has banned scrubbers within three nautical miles of its coast. In the US, California and Connecticut have implemented bans in ports and territorial waters,” he said.
Cruise Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd said the benefits of cruises outweighed the costs.
A study commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimated $648 million had been spent by passengers, crew members and vessels during the 2024 season, and determined the industry was a net positive despite environmental concerns.
“If we look at the research that MBIE did in April last year, where they came out to say that the benefits to New Zealand of cruise outweigh any direct costs, and that’s in regards to emissions, environmental, and so on,” she said.
“Certainly there’s some more work to do. We’re not saying that everything is perfect.”
Lloyd said the cruise industry was well aware that it needed to clean itself up, and new ships were being developed with their environmental impacts in mind.
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Proposed gold mine will ruin Otago’s reputation for world’s best pinot noir – vineyard owner
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
An Otago vineyard-owner says a proposed gold mine in the Dunstan Hills could ruin the region’s reputation for the best pinot noir in the world, inflicting “terminal damage” on his business.
Appearing before a fast-track panel considering Australian company Santana Minerals’ application to build a large open-cast mine near Cromwell, Canyon Vineyard owner Hayden Johnston said viticulture and mining were fundamentally incompatible.
Santana Minerals argued the two industries could co-exist, and said on Thursday it was committed to ongoing engagement with the local community.
But Johnston told the seven-person panel the Bendigo-Ophir project would irreparably damage the landscape and kill customer demand.
“It’s the scale of it, it’s the nature of it, it’s the permanence, it’s the intergenerational effects and the toxicity that remains forever that makes this completely inappropriate,” he said.
Johnston said he was proud to put the Bendigo label on his wines but the area’s reputation for world class pinot noir was at risk of being lost.
He told the panel he sought expert advice from a Griffith University tourism and marketing professor who advised that every part of his wine production and sales, events, wine tourism and accommodation business would suffer “irreparable and ultimately terminal damage”.
“In other words, coexistence would reduce customer demand and ultimately kill my business,” Johnston said.
“It’ll completely blow the wind out of my sails. It would be a depressing future to know that it’s going to get harder and harder.”
Santana Minerals has previously said the project would employ hundreds of people and be worth $6 billion in revenue and more than $1b in taxes and royalties for New Zealand.
Some local residents have backed the mine and have formed a Santana Mine Supporters group.
The fast-track panel also heard from resident Holger Reinecke who lived in a historic woolshed restored as a home in 2002.
He said he was worried about the company’s disaster preparedness plans.
“I’d just like to note my astonishment as to how little consideration has been given to the seismic risks residing in the Dunstan mountains and further afield emanating from the Alpine Fault,” he said.
Reinecke said he and his wife decided to sell their property for personal reasons last year but buyers were wary of its proximity to the mine site.
“While some buyers are willing to consider properties further from the proposed access route, properties situated directly on or on the access route are encountering strong resistance,” he said.
The Trevathan family, who live under the proposed tailings dam, expressed concern about a catastrophic failure.
The family’s solicitor Bridget Irving told the panel that Santana Minerals’ application lacked detail and was not decision-ready.
“The location of this mine proposal is not in a remote, unpopulated, expansive or flat area as might be found, for example, in Australia or South Africa,” she said.
“People do live downstream and loss of life is foreseeable if the worst was to happen.”
Santana Minerals has previously said its application reflected years of detailed technical and environmental work and the fast-track process would not reduce scrutiny or standards.
Company lawyer Joshua Leckie was asked by panel chair Matthew Muir KC whether residents should be considered “collateral damage”.
“No, I don’t think they’re to be regarded as collateral damage. Their views are still relevant to your considerations,” Leckie said.
Leckie said Santana Minerals was committed to engaging with the mine’s neighbours and it would consider the suggestion of compensation.
The company’s management plans were sufficient to deal with the impacts, including a catastrophic event, but that would be something to explore further through the fast-track process of expert conferencing this month, Leckie said.
“There is an appropriate level of baseline information in the technical assessments and the evidence that’s been filed at this time,” he said.
Leckie said issues of mana whenua engagement were a key priority for the company as its application progressed.
The fast-track panel was expected to make a final decision on the mine in October.
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Worst March month for liquidations in 11 years
May 1, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
More companies went into liquidation in March 2026 than in any other March since 2015, new data shows.
Centrix’s latest update showed 3023 liquidations in the year to March.
In the month, there were 286 company liquidations and 308 insolvencies.
Construction remained the leading industry for company liquidations, with 768 firms liquidated in the past year, although this represented just 0.9 percent of all registered construction companies.
Hospitality was the second-largest contributor, recording 399 liquidations – an increase of 49 percent compared with the previous year and 1.3 percent of all hospitality businesses.
Inland Revenue has been a significant driver of insolvencies as it chased unpaid tax debt.
It has started to report businesses’ debt to credit agencies, so would-be lenders have more visibility of a company’s financial situation. Inland Revenue is usually ranked first among creditors, if a business goes into liquidation.
Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin said the data was starting to be registered with Centrix, but the full picture was not yet reflected.
Business credit defaults were down 16 percent year-on-year in Centrix’s data. He said that could indicate that the liquidation rate could improve in future.
“It really is a tidy-up from the historical past,” he said. “When we look at arrears in the business sector, they are down.
“The trend is positive and, if arrears are lower now than they have been, that will ultimately flow through to liquidation, which is the back end of the process.
“What we’re trying to achieve is a little bit more transparency around IRD debt, because you can do a credit report and the credit book comes up saying there’s no arrears, but if there is tax debt there, it’s probably a false impression
“I think, until there’s total transparency around IRD debts, there is always that cloud hanging over you saying, ‘Well, is there a debt out there to the IRD that we’re not aware of?’.
“That creates a domino effect, because if somebody owes money to the Inland Revenue, if they ultimately go through, then that creates a domino impact on the market, where they don’t pay their creditors and consequently they get into strife, so it’s quite important to have full transparency on any outstanding liabilities.”
Manufacturing sector improves
Manufacturing showed improvement, with liquidations down 5 percent.
McDonald Vague insolvency practitioner Keaton Pronk said the March quarter was the busiest in the past 10-15 years for winding up applications and corporate insolvency appointments.
“It looks like this trend will continue into April, with winding up applications above past Aprils and insolvency appointments tracking that way too.”
Centrix said the “other services” sector, which included more than 26,000 registered companies, was an area of concern.
Over the past year, 174 companies across the sector were placed into liquidation, up from 124 the previous year – a 40 percent year-on-year increase.
The sharpest pressure remained in automotive repair and maintenance, where 74 companies were liquidated over the past 12 months, compared with 27 a year earlier. This reflected continuing cost pressure, softer demand and weaker discretionary spending conditions.
Centrix said overall consumer credit demand was still above last year’s level, but inquiry volumes were starting to ease. Activity was holding up in home loans, vehicle lending and personal loans.
Consumer arrears down
The news was better for households.
Consumer arrears fell again in March to their lowest level since September 2023, while mortgage arrears also moved lower.
There were still 95,000 consumers more than 90 days behind on payments and pressure remained more visible in unsecured lending.
Kawerau had the highest arrears rate at 17.55 percent, followed by Wairoa at 17.52 percent and Ōpōtiki at 16.56 percent.
Personal loan arrears were still elevated and personal loan hardship cases remained well above year-ago levels.
There are currently 13,400 accounts reported in financial hardship, down 300 from the previous month. The broader hardship trend, which had been rising since late 2022, has continued to ease in recent months.
“We are seeing a softer demand for credit, particularly in the discretionary spending areas, and I think that’s a sign that households continue to keep a tight control over their budgets and, rather than go into arrears on their payments, they’ll cut back on discretionary spending,” McLaughlin said.
Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) arrears improved and were lower than those of personal loans.
In 2025, 245,000 consumers opened their first credit product. Of those, 32 percent did so using BNPL products.
McLaughlin said that had been a noticeable shift away from other forms of credit as a first experience.
“It used to be your telephone or your rent, but it’s now buy-now-pay-later, so it’s a very soft entry into the credit market, because it’s generally a lower amount and for a shorter period of time.”
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Moa Point failure a ‘nightmare’ for Wellington businesses, group says
April 30, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Moa Point failure in Wellington, has been a “nightmare” for the south coast community, a business group says, and a financial package is vital for some businesses’ survival.
It comes as Wellington City Councillors approved a financial support package of $200,000 – with one-off grants of up to $35,000 available.
In a council meeting on Thursday, Destination KRL general manager Steve Walters said the grant would be a “a matter of survival” for some.
“[The grant] will be totally well-used for businesses that are really struggling on the south coast.”
Walters said over six billion litres of raw sewage had spewed into the sea since February 4, when the wastewater treatment plant flooded.
That had resulted in a “massive” drop in visitors to the South Coast and people avoiding the water, especially Lyall Bay, he said.
“The Moa Point plant failure, it’s a nightmare – on top of a really tough period for businesses – that should never have happened.”
He said that 25 businesses in the area had lost between 25 and 70 per cent of their revenue due to the disaster.
Three months on, businesses hadn’t been told anything about when exactly the plant would be fixed, he said.
Ocean Hunter owner Hugh Collins, who previously said the sewage disaster was “gutwrenching” said he was reducing his own income to keep staff employed, but could no longer do that.
“I’ve got a newborn son, he’s five weeks old, I can’t support my family if this continues and we don’t see support.”
His business – which specialised in spear-fishing, free-diving and scuba-diving equipment, relied on activity in summer months, to get through winter.
Collins urged the council to take another look at the criteria for the grants which mandated a 50 per cent reduction in revenue to be eligible for the grants.
“If we miss out on this kind of funding, we will go under. I won’t have an income, I’ll have to let go our staff, where there will be six of us unemployed. And that’s just the truth of it.”
In order to be eligible, businesses would have to apply for the grants and meet certain criteria, including being located within a “high-impact zone”, or directly reliant on ocean activities, be Wellington-owned with fewer than 20 employees, and operating for at least a year.
Councillors decided to increase the amount of the financial package from $150,000 to $200,000. About $150,000 comes from the City Growth Fund, and $50,000 from organisational savings.
Chief Operating Officer Charles Barker told Local Democracy Reporting that it was out of the council-controlled organisation’s mandate to deviate from set budgets, and was up to the councils’ whether to reallocate funds.
Councillors also passed an amendment which would allow the chief executive through the mayor to deviate from criteria in a minor way, including that businesses needed to demonstrate a 50 per cent reduction in revenue,
Northern ward councillor Andrea Compton said while she didn’t ordinarily back corporate welfare, communities were in a critical state through “no fault of their own”.
Eastern Ward councillor Jonny Osborne said he was happy to support the package, adding that “certainty” around the recovery was vital.
“This is a complicated and a complex system, I know it’s not easy, but I do want to put on the record that I really want to see Wellington Water get that recovery plan out as soon as they can so these businesses can start planning for this disruption and when it will end.”
Wellington Water said it would provide a detailed timeline of repair works of the Moa Point plant to the council in the next two weeks.
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