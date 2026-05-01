‘Operation Thor’: Four arrested after spate of burglaries in Feilding

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Four people have been arrested following a string of burglaries in Feilding.

Police said the arrests were made as part of ‘Operation Thor’ and followed a spike in reported burglaries and shoplifting incidents over recent weeks, targeting homes and businesses.

Searches at several local properties over the past week revealed stolen property and the identities of those thought to be involved, police said.

A 38-year-old man is facing 11 new charges, including burglary and shoplifting offences, and would appear in Palmerston North District Court on Saturday.

Two other men, aged 48 and 49, were remanded in custody and would appear in the court next month. The 48-year-old is facing a charge of burglary and one charge of being unlawfully being in an enclosed yard, while the older man has been charged with burglary.

A 38-year-old woman faces one charge of burglary and was remanded on bail, due to reappear in the court later this month.

Sergeant Mike Linton said he hoped the arrests provided reassurance to the community.

“These incidents have had a real impact on local residents and businesses.

“Our team remains committed to targeting those hurting our community and have worked tirelessly to identify those responsible and ensure they are brought before the court.”

He encouraged anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour, or who had information that may assist ongoing investigations, to contact Police.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand