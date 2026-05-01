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New home consents up 11 percent in year ended March 2026 – Building consents issued: March 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

May 1, 2026

24-724/7 NewsAM-NCAsia Pacific
New home consents up 11 percent in year ended March 2026 – Building consents issued: March 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

 

MIL OSI