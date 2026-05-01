New home consents up 11 percent in year ended March 2026 – Building consents issued: March 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

New home consents up 11 percent in year ended March 2026 – news story

1 May 2026

There were 37,813 new homes consented in Aotearoa New Zealand in the year ended March 2026, up 11 percent compared with the year ended March 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“New home consents increased in the year ended March 2026, following decreases in each of the previous three years,” economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said.

In the year ended March 2026, the number of stand-alone house consents was 17,444, up 9.2 percent compared with the year ended March 2025. There were 20,369 multi-unit homes consented, up 13 percent over the same period. Multi-unit homes include townhouses, flats, apartments, and retirement village units.

Of the multi-unit homes consented in the year ended March 2026, compared with the previous year, there were: