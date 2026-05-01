Treachery, stalkers and Nick Cage’s Spider-Man: May’s Best TV

By
MIL OSI
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0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

Spider-Noir

Nicolas Cage slips on the trench coat and fedora to bring this hard-boiled superhero series set in 1930s New York to life. Based on the comic of the same name, the story follows Cage as a weathered, world-weary private eye struggling to pay the bills and reckoning with his past as a masked vigilante fighting crime.

Cage was a standout voicing the genre-cliche embracing character in the brilliant Spider-Verse animated movies, so we have high hopes for this live-action take.

Pleasingly, the series respects its gritty noir lineage by offering purists the option to watch it in gloriously authentic black and white.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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