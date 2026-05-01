Man charged after two, including shopkeeper, stabbed in Hastings

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

A man is due to to appear in court on Friday after a Hastings shopkeeper was stabbed, police have confirmed.

The stabbing happened on Kiwi Street in the suburb of Camberley on Thursday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital shortly after 3pm – one in critical condition, and the other in a moderate condition.

Police cordoned off the area, following the incident.

Police declined to confirm what weapon was used in the stabbing.

The New Zealand Herald reported a father and son working at a dairy were stabbed with scissors by someone who did not want to pay for a pie.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm, shoplifting, and resisting police.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today.

Hastings Deputy Mayor Michael Fowler on Thursday said he was aware of the incident.

“We obviously feel terrible for the victims and their families,” he said.

“The police are looking after the situation and Hastings District Council will give any support to the police should they ask for it.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand