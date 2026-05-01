Northland News – Community events focus on coastal hazards and restoration

Source: Northland Regional Council



JOINT RELEASE: NORTHLAND REGIONAL COUNCIL, WHANGAREI DISTRICT COUNCIL, FAR NORTH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Coastal communities in Whangārei Heads and Doubtless Bay are invited to join the conversation about the coastal issues facing them in two free public events to be held this month.

The events, dubbed ‘Coastal Conversations’, will be held from 5pm to 7:30pm at McLeod Bay Hall in Whangārei Heads on Wednesday 27 May and Taipa Beach Resort on Thursday 28 May.

Coastal Scientist, Jim Dahm, and local presenters will look at how our coastlines are changing, and what we can do to adapt and thrive.

Mr Dahm is one of New Zealand’s leading experts on coastal processes and practical nature-based solutions to adapt to coastal hazards. An applied coastal scientist and practitioner based in Thames, he has been involved in the assessment and management of coastal hazards, including adaptation strategies, coastal restoration, and the design and implementation of nature-based coastal solutions, around the country for over 35 years.

Coastal Conversations events are a chance for people to learn more about coastal erosion and sea-level rise, working with nature to protect our coastlines and beaches, what councils are doing about coastal erosion, and where to go for advice if they are concerned or have questions about coastal issues.

There will be a mixture of formal presentations and a chance to mingle, chat, check out displays, and learn about some of the mahi being championed by local communities to restore the coastal environment.

Joint Climate Change Adaptation Committee Chair, Kelly Stratford, says the events are a great opportunity to learn, ask questions, connect with others in the community, and hear from experts in coastal processes and hazards.

“Coastal Conversations brings councils and communities together to share practical information about what’s happening along our coast and what it means locally. It’s about combining expert advice with local knowledge and mātauranga Māori, asking questions, and learning from each other as we navigate the changing taiao, and what comes next,” she says.

The events are free, but registration is encouraged.

www.wdc.govt.nz/events To register for the McLeod Bay event, visit