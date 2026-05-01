Early morning house fire in Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Firefighters were called to a house on fire in Christchurch on Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency said one person who reported the fire at about 4.20am was inside the one-storey home when it started, but they got out safely.

About eight firefighters put out the blaze.

The home was damaged, but no one was injured.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand