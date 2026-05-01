Che Wilson apologises to Sikh community after controversial haka

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Aukaha

The Council of Sikh Affairs says it was pleasantly surprised by an apology from former Te Pāti Māori president Che Wilson for his involvement in a controversial haka.

The haka was performed at the Tainui Regional Kapa Haka competition earlier this month and appeared to mock Indian cultural practices.

It incorporated gestures referencing Indian cultural practices, including sitting cross-legged with hands in a prayer position while Wilson appeared to mimic an Indian accent and head movements during the performance.

Earlier this month the group behind the performance, Te Whānau o Te Pae Kahurangi said the haka was intended to take aim at ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar – for seeking advice on imprisonment for the performance of another haka by Māori MPs in the house last year, as well as her attack on Māori-focused roles, courses, and spaces at the University of Auckland – not the Indian community.

Council of Sikh Affairs general secretary Gurtej Singh said Wilson sent an emailed apology which was reiterated in meetings this week.

“The issue for us was never the expression itself, nor the right to challenge a politician over political words or expressions. Where we felt hurt was that this got into a racialised territory,” Singh said.

He said both parties had engaged in a constructive effort to address the hurt caused and discuss steps which could follow.

He said Wilson had agreed to work towards a hui in Waikato in the coming two to three weeks, with a focus on respectful dialogue, reconciliation, whanaungatanga, and building a stronger understanding between migrant communities and Māori.

“Mr Wilson has been very generous in that sense – offering apologies at every step – but we now need to move forward and see how we can further strengthen this relationship,” Singh said.

Wilson has been contacted for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand