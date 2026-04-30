Teaching surfing with one hand? Easy as

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

When you realise that Luke Darby, 54, first tried motocross, surfing really doesn’t sound that difficult.

Darby, who was born without a left hand, contemplated taping his shorter limb to the bike when he was a teenager. His only motocross attempt, when he was a teenager, did not end well.

“The only way around it was to physically attach myself to the handlebars, which was just not an option if it fell off.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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