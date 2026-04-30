MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTFDJFHousingKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandSportSport and Recreation Teaching surfing with one hand? Easy as By MIL OSI - April 30, 2026 0 1 Source: Radio New Zealand When you realise that Luke Darby, 54, first tried motocross, surfing really doesn’t sound that difficult. Darby, who was born without a left hand, contemplated taping his shorter limb to the bike when he was a teenager. His only motocross attempt, when he was a teenager, did not end well. “The only way around it was to physically attach myself to the handlebars, which was just not an option if it fell off.” – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand