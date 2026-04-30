In pictures: From dump to destination: The story of Hamilton Gardens

Source: Radio New Zealand

Everything in this 1930’s inspired garden garden is five times the normal scale. It has a lawn that curves up at the corners like a sheet of paper and instead of a dozen white roses there are a dozen white noses.Grant Sheehan

The Huddleston Airship in the Concept Garden, the most modern of the gardens inspired by maps from 1960s school atlases and two Māori whakataukī that ask questions about nature and our attempts to control it.Grant Sheehan

The Italian Renaissance Garden has statues, classic architectural features, and a small amphitheatre. Grant Sheehan

Hamilton Gardens’ Ancient Egyptian Garden is believed to be the first recreation of this garden type.Grant Sheehan

Te Parapara is the world’s only traditional productive Māori garden.Hamilton Gardens

The Japanese Garden is a traditional minimalistic raked gravel garden with meticulously positioned rocks, a zen-like garden lake with a bubbling waterfall and ornamental trees.Grant Sheehan

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand