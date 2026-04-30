Supportive partners play ‘profound’ part in women tackling leadership roles, survey finds

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

A supportive partner is among the most important factors helping women achieve leadership success in business.

The Women in Leadership: Insights to Impact 2026 report, led by researcher and leadership coach Dr Amanda Sterling, focuses on what helped women rise to leadership positions, rather than barriers to success.

“Leadership advancement cannot be separated from family dynamics,” Sterling said.

“Who you partner with, and how care and domestic responsibilities are shared has a profound impact on a woman’s ability to step into leadership.

“The choices made at home matter just as much as those made in the boardroom.

“What this research does is shift the conversation to solutions, to what is actually having the most positive impact, and where organisations should focus their effort.”

The survey of 410 women in leadership roles across the country ranks the top four factors driving women’s rise to leadership positions.

Supportive managers cited by 48 percent of respondents

Partner support – 36 percent

Flexible work arrangements – 36 percent

Leadership development programmes – 32 percent

Programmes for men lacking

“In New Zealand, we’d like to think we’re doing well with gender equity. But the numbers tell a different story,” Stirling said.

“Women still remain underrepresented in leadership roles, and the leadership norms this creates – who we see in leadership – have a powerful impact on women’s experiences.

“Men still hold the majority of leadership roles and decision-making power and they have the greatest ability to influence change, yet receive the least targeted support to do so.”

Sterling said one way to close the gap was to encourage more gender awareness programmes for men, with just 12 percent of organisations offering programmes focused on building inclusive leadership capability.

“This is a critical missed opportunity,” she said.

“Without greater awareness – and action – we’ll continue to see the same people privileged in leadership roles.”

She said work was needed to encourage men to take a more active role in caregiving at home.

“The next wave of gender equity is more men stepping in at home”.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand