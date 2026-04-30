Junior doctors vote to accept settlement

Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed the ratification of a new 26-month collective agreement for members of Speciality Trainees of New Zealand (STONZ), who represent Resident Medical Officers.

“I am pleased for the approximately 1,800 Resident Medical Officers who will benefit from this agreement. Junior doctors play a critical role in our hospitals, and I want to sincerely thank them for their dedication, long hours, and the care they provide to patients every day,” Mr Brown says.

The agreement provides a 2.5 per cent salary increase in the first year, followed by a further 2.5 per cent increase in the second year, as well as a $3,000 lump-sum payment.

This ratification follows the recent approval of collective agreements for APEX pharmacy members, APEX psychologists, PSA Allied Public Health, Scientific and Technical members, APEX dietitians, and PSA Public and Mental Health Nurses.

“I want to acknowledge STONZ and Health New Zealand for their constructive engagement in reaching this agreement, which provides certainty for junior doctors and helps ensure New Zealanders continue to receive the care they need.”

MIL OSI