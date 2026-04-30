Police warning to bike riders ahead of planned events

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are reminding anyone considering joining informal bicycle rides across Auckland in coming weeks that we will be taking action.

Inspector Dave Christoffersen, of Counties Manukau, says Police are aware there are a number of these rides across parts of Counties Manukau and Auckland city planned for weekends in May.

“We are aware of plans for this coming weekend, as well as four separate events in May,” he says.

“We will be monitoring and taking appropriate enforcement action against those who choose not to follow road safety rules or engage in any other anti-social behaviour along the way.

“Where we can do so immediately we will, otherwise this will be through follow up enquiries.”

Inspector Christoffersen says Police are concerned those taking part are showing little regard for anyone else on the road.

“Riders need to consider their behaviour and the risk they are posing to themselves and others,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

“Previous events have seen riders all over the road, blocking cars, doing wheelies and in some instances intimidating members of the public.”

Police want to remind the organisers of these events that roads are a shared space, and the road rules are there to keep everyone safe.

“It is critical everyone take these safety messages seriously,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

“Organisers should assist riders in their group to abide by the rules and keep themselves and everyone else safe.”

Police encourage everyone riding a bike to:

• Wear a helmet

• When in a group ride in single file

• Stick to the left-hand side of the road

• The road rules apply to you the same as to a motorist

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI