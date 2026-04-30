Paralympic champion Anna Grimaldi selected for first Commonwealth Games

Source: Radio New Zealand

Adrian Dennis for OIS/IOC / PHOTOSPORT

Three-time Paralympic gold medallist Anna Grimaldi has been selected for her first Commonwealth Games.

The Dunedin athlete has been selected to compete in the women’s 100m T47 in Glasgow, with more athletics athletes set to be confirmed in the coming months.

She said having her classification included in the Commonwealth Games for the first time was an exciting prospect.

“The Commonwealth Games has always been something I’ve wanted to experience. I’ve heard a lot about the Games from fellow athletes and I’m looking forward to getting over to Glasgow and competing,” said Grimaldi.

Adrian Dennis for OIS/IOC / PHOTOSPORT

The Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medallist said competing as part of a fully integrated New Zealand Team was something she was looking forward to.

“There’s something really special about being part of a team where Para athletes and able-bodied athletes compete together. It creates an environment where everyone is pushing for the same goal and supporting each other.”

Grimaldi will continue to train in Dunedin until mid-June before heading to Europe for some competition before the games in July.

She won gold medals in the long jump at the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games and gold in the 200m and bronze in the 100m at the 2024 Paralympics.

Grimaldi was born without her right hand.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand