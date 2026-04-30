Former TVNZ director Alastair Carruthers appointed to lead Netball NZ board amid reset

Source: Radio New Zealand

Netball New Zealand has appointed one of the country’s most experienced governance leaders as its new board chair as the organisation looks to set a new direction after a turbulent period for the sport.

Alastair Carruthers CNZM is replacing Matt Whineray, who announced in February he would be stepping down, along with three other board members after a “challenging period for the sport”.

Last year the organisation struggled to secure a broadcast deal for the ANZ Premiership, the sport’s domestic showpiece.

In September one of the most damaging periods for the sport was set in motion when Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua was suspended due to concerns raised from players about the high performance environment.

Taurua was eventually reinstated, but calls for ‘heads to roll’ at Netball NZ came from many quarters of the netball community.

Jane Patterson was hired as interim chief executive, following Jennie Wyllie’s decision to step down as head in December 2025 after nine years in the job.

A statement from Netball New Zealand said Carruthers brings a “distinguished record of governance and leadership across New Zealand’s legal, commercial, media, arts and public sectors.”

His most recent high profile job was serving as chair of TVNZ, a role he stepped down early from in October last year.

He has also served as chair of the NZ Film Commission, chair of the NZ Arts Council, and Chief Executive of two of New Zealand’s leading commercial law firms, Chapman Tripp and Kensington Swan (now Dentons).

Carruthers, who has been appointed for a three year term, said he was looking forward to supporting and growing netball in New Zealand.

“Netball has been treasured by generations of girls, women and New Zealanders for over 100 years,” Carruthers said. “I love the game and it’s a privilege to step into this next phase of stewardship and development, amid a period of great change, challenge and opportunity across the sporting landscape.”

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The search process attracted more than 80 applications for independent director roles on the Netball New Zealand Board. He joins the board alongside former Silver Fern Anna Galvan, who was recently elected to replace former Silver Fern Julie Coney, who chose not to seek re-election.

The pair will join elected NNZ board members Sue Gordon and Lynette Rayner.

Carruthers will also oversee the appointment of a permanent CEO.

RNZ understands that Netball NZ is already conducting a second round of interviews for short-listed candidates and Carruthers has been involved in that.

It is understood that interim CEO Jane Patterson has not applied for the position.

Carruthers will also join the board appointments panel to fill the three remaining independent director vacancies.

The organisation is still searching for replacements for Pavan Vyas, Stephen Cottrell and Aliesha Staples, who stepped down alongside Whineray in February.

NNZ President Dr Tina Karaitiana said the organisation was thrilled to have Carruthers and Galvan join the board.

“Alastair brings a wealth of experience to this role, while Anna has been part of our netball whānau for more than 40 years,” said Karaitiana. “This is a huge win for New Zealand’s netball community.”

Carruthers, who is also chair of the Cornwall Park Trust Board and a director of several commercial and public entities, officially begins the role mid-May.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand