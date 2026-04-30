‘Loved ones lost’, recent rise in road deaths

Source: New Zealand Police

Police is disappointed at the concerning number of deaths on our roads over the past fortnight as they highlight the importance of safe driving behaviours every day.

Inspector Peter McKennie, acting Director of Road Policing, says since Monday 20 April, 18 people have been killed in 14 separate crashes. And as of this morning, 12 more lives were lost on New Zealand roads so far this year compared to the same point last year.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the families who have lost loved ones so tragically in recent days.

“Any death on the road is one too many. However, Police is extremely frustrated due to the fact many of these deaths could have been avoided with safer driving behaviours.

“Everyone should be extremely concerned about the rate of people being killed on New Zealand roads. Police remains committed to keeping everyone safe on our roads, and work alongside our road safety partners to do this. But we cannot do it alone, we need everyone’s help to keep our roads safe.”

Preliminary findings highlighted 16 of the 18 deaths over the past ten days occurred on open roads with 100km/h speed limits and no traffic safety barriers.

Police urge all road users to take extra care on roads with speed limits greater than 80km/h that have no traffic safety barriers in place. Any mistake on those roads can quickly end in tragedy.

“As a driver, never underestimate the decisions you make. They can affect not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road around you as well,” says Inspector McKennie.

“There is simply no excuse for any driver to be endangering their lives and those of others with unsafe behaviours. Where we see any unsafe behaviours, you can expect to be stopped by Police.

“Simple behaviours like buckling up before you travel, not getting behind the wheel if you’re impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue, staying fully focussed on the road without any distractions, and slowing down, are crucial in avoiding crashes and deaths.

“There will be no tolerance from Police for those who choose to disregard road safety rules and put the lives of others at risk,” he says.

ENDS

Background information:

Further preliminary findings from recent road deaths since Monday 20 April.

Nine crashes on roads with 100km/h speed limits involved the vehicle crossing the centre line and a collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. It resulted in 11 people being killed. The other three deaths on the 100km/h roads were off road crashes.

Six people killed on the roads over this period were not wearing seatbelts, including one on a road with a 50km/h speed limit.

Two fatal crashes involved motorcycles.

MIL OSI