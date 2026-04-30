Call for information in mystery penguin attack

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 30 April 2026

DOC received a call on Monday 27 April stating a group of eight kororā had been allegedly killed by a dog at Long Beach, near Dunedin.

DOC Acting Coastal Otago Operations Manager Chris Hankin says DOC is taking the claims seriously but needs evidence to progress investigations further.

“We’re calling on anyone who has visited the site, taken photos, or been involved in the alleged burying or removal of any penguins to please contact us,” says Chris.

“Without any evidence, we are limited in how we can progress with the investigation. If you know something, or know someone who does, please get in touch so we can get to the bottom of this.”

DOC staff visited the site shortly after the initial report, however no penguins, signs of disturbance or other evidence were located. DOC visited the site again the following day, with the informant, following claims the bodies had been buried in the sand dunes. Subsequent searches uncovered no evidence. No photos of the alleged attack have been provided.

Dog attacks on vulnerable native species have devasting consequences. Owners can do their bit by always keeping dogs under their control, familiarising themselves with the dog rules in the area, and heeding the signage at place.

Anyone with any information should contact 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI