Charity to send thousands of stoves and water boilers to Ukraine

Source: Radio New Zealand

By Sammy Carter

Supplied

A New Zealand charity is preparing to send aid of thousands more stoves and water boilers into Ukraine’s most dangerous red zones.

Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation (Kiwi K.A.R.E) have already distributed 8000 stoves and water boilers to Ukrainian families behind the frontlines with no power, and a new request from a Ukrainian regional governor has taken that number up to 11,000 units.

Kiwi K.A.R.E founder and chairman Tenby Powell said “without any government funding, we have built relationships and delivered tangible results that strengthen New Zealand’s international reputation for compassion, ingenuity, and reliability when it matters most”.

“This latest request is recognition of that trust.”

The units are made from broken down electrical hot water cylinders, transformed by small workshops in Kyiv and Kharkiv into wood burning stoves and water boilers.

Each unit features a small brass plaque etched with a map of New Zealand and the words “With love from New Zealand.”

Powell believed the plaques have turned a practical aid item into a diplomatic emblem.

“While they deliver heat, hot water and a cooking capability, they also carry a message that New Zealand stands with Ukraine in people-to-people diplomacy which has proven remarkably effective.”

The charity said it’s delivered more than $80 million in verified humanitarian impact since operations began in May 2022, all through private donations and in-kind support from New Zealanders and international partners.

“We operate where larger organisations sometimes cannot, delivering meaningful support at scale while showcasing New Zealand’s can-do spirit and genuine care for those in need.”

Kiwi K.A.R.E have evacuated over 7000 people, delivered hundreds of hospital beds and generators, and shipped three medical aid containers from New Zealand.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand