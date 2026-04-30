Appeal for information following aggravated burglary, Mataura Island Road

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Gary Iddenten, Gore Police:

Gore Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at a rural property on Mataura Island Road, Mataura Island in the early hours of Tuesday morning 28 April.

At about 6.50am intruders were disturbed at the property.

An altercation followed between a victim and an unknown man.

During the struggle, the unknown man may have sustained an eye injury.

The offenders fled the property with a significant amount of property.

One alleged offender is described as a man, aged approximately 18 to 20 years old, gaunt in appearance with sores on his face, who was wearing a dark hoodie.

Enquiries indicate a Mazda Bounty utility is possibly linked to this incident.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area, or who knows someone with a recent eye injury, which may be linked to this incident.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the wider Mataura Island area from the morning of the offence.

Police are continuing enquiries to identify and locate those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105.

Please quote reference number 260428/5019.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

ENDS

MIL OSI