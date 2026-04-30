Awards – ASB, One NZ and Tower – delivering a new wave of innovation reshaping banking, telco and insurance

Canstar has announced its 2026 Innovation Excellence Award winners, recognising five standout products and services – from three providers across banking, insurance and telco – that are changing how Kiwis manage their money, homes, and everyday lives. The awards are an annual program that recognises innovative products and services across financial services, energy and telecommunications.

Products and services are measured and calculated against two factors:

· Degree of innovation: uniqueness, innovation in the marketplace and wow-factor.

· Impact: affordability, ease of use and how they improve Kiwi consumers’ lives.

Key trends that emerged across this year’s submissions:

· Frictionless operations: processes are becoming increasingly automated, in part due to the use of AI.

· Translating complexity into clarity: data and information that were once opaque are being presented in ways that are easier to understand.

· Building resilience and security: companies are embedding safety nets into products and processes to support consumer confidence and reliability.

Bruce Pitchers, Canstar.co.nz‘s Editor, says: “Canstar’s 2026 Innovation Excellence Award winners stand out not only for what they add to the consumer experience, but for what they remove. Across the three sectors of mortgage lending, insurance and telco, our winners are making complexity invisible to their customers by automating processes, revealing fresh data insights and providing easy access to advanced technology.”