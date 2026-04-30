Awards – ASB, One NZ and Tower – delivering a new wave of innovation reshaping banking, telco and insurance

Products and services are measured and calculated against two factors:
· Degree of innovation: uniqueness, innovation in the marketplace and wow-factor.
· Impact: affordability, ease of use and how they improve Kiwi consumers’ lives.
Key trends that emerged across this year’s submissions:
· Frictionless operations: processes are becoming increasingly automated, in part due to the use of AI.
· Translating complexity into clarity: data and information that were once opaque are being presented in ways that are easier to understand.
· Building resilience and security: companies are embedding safety nets into products and processes to support consumer confidence and reliability.
Bruce Pitchers, Canstar.co.nz‘s Editor, says: “Canstar’s 2026 Innovation Excellence Award winners stand out not only for what they add to the consumer experience, but for what they remove. Across the three sectors of mortgage lending, insurance and telco, our winners are making complexity invisible to their customers by automating processes, revealing fresh data insights and providing easy access to advanced technology.”
ASB – This year ASB scores a hat-trick of wins, thanks to a trio of innovations that make banking safer, easier, and more sustainable:
Caller Check: Caller Check is a first-of-its-kind security feature that allows customers to verify a bank caller’s identity instantly through the ASB Mobile Banking app.
Joint Home Loan Application: ASB’s Joint Home Loan Application system is designed to simplify and speed up the home-lending journey for co-borrowers.
Smart Solar: ASB’s Smart Solar is a two-part solution that steps up for the environment and the rural community. The ASB initiative features a five-year, 0% interest loan of up to $150,000 for solar power that combines with the high-tech Power My Farm solar toolkit, which uses laser mapping to find the best spots for solar panels.
Rebecca James, Executive General Manager Business Banking, ASB says: “Winning three of the five Canstar Innovation Excellence Awards is a proud moment for ASB, and a powerful reflection of how our teams are continuing to think one step ahead of what customers need next, delivering real world solutions that make a meaningful difference.
“From seeking to keep customers safe through Caller Check, to simplifying joint home loan applications and helping Kiwi take up solar, this recognition reflects our continued investment in forward thinking products that support better futures for New Zealand.”
One NZ – Satellite TXT: In a global first, One NZ became the first company to launch a nationwide satellite service that allows compatible off-the-shelf mobile phones to communicate directly with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, offering communication outside of conventional terrestrial mobile networks.
Joe Goddard, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, One NZ, says: “At One NZ, we’re committed to delivering the next generation of connectivity for New Zealanders. Our nationwide Satellite TXT service, powered by Starlink, was a world-first, and is already helping people stay connected, safer, and more productive in more places.
“We’re proud to see this work recognised with a Canstar Innovation Award. Since launch, New Zealanders have sent more than 14 million messages via satellite, highlighting the real impact this technology is having across the country, and we’re pleased this is proving even more useful as we roll out new capabilities, like data and voice calling through WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.”
Tower – Landslide and Sea Surge Insurance: Tower’s Landslide and Sea Surge risk-based insurance pricing harnesses the latest technology to the benefit of Kiwi home-insurance customers, by giving them access to property-level risk factors that were previously hidden. And, importantly, for over 90% of Tower’s customers, it translates into a reduction in the natural hazards portion of their premiums.
Paul Johnston, Tower CEO, says: “As adverse weather events become more common, we know New Zealanders want clearer information about their property’s insurance profile. Our free online tool has been updated to include landslide and sea surge risk ratings, alongside earthquake and flood – available to all Kiwis, not just Tower customers.
“Tower is at the forefront globally in developing tools like this, using detailed risk modelling to give customers practical insight into the risks at their specific property. This innovation is delivering real benefits, with more than 90% of Tower customers seeing a reduction in the natural hazards portion of their premiums. By investing in smarter risk assessment and sharing insights with government, we’re helping customers make more informed decisions about their insurance, while supporting stronger national resilience.”
For more information about Canstar’s Innovation Excellence Awards click here: https://www.canstar.co.nz/star-rating-reports/innovation-excellence-awards-2026/