5% pay rise agreed for some junior doctors

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / STONZ

* A previous version of this story included the one-off payment towards a total increase of nearly 6 percent. This has been changed to 5 percent.

Junior doctors in the Specialty Trainees union have secured a pay increase totalling five percent over the next two years, without the need to take industrial action.

Specialty Trainees of New Zealand, or STONZ, represents graduated doctors who have not yet specialised – also known as Resident Medical Officers (RMOs).

They’re responsible for the majority of doctor hours worked in New Zealand’s public hospitals.

After three months of negotiations with Te Whatu Ora, they’ve reached a pay deal of 2.5 percent in the first year, and 2.5 percent the year after that, plus a one-off cash payment of $3000.

The deal also includes better rates for additional duties, like picking up extra shifts, improvements for parents returning from parental leave and more support for doctors relocating to different hospitals for training.

Union president Jordan Tewhaiti-Smith said reaching an agreement without having to take industrial action was “a huge win”.

“Our members are critical to the functioning of our hospitals, and this deal runs end to end with our last agreement which means no disruption to services or to our members’ terms and conditions.”

The deal would apply to any RMO who joined STONZ in the next two years, minus the lump sum payment.

Health NZ executive national director Robyn Shearer said in a statement they welcomed the vote, and the changes would affect about 1800 staff.

“RMOs are a critical part of our clinical workforce,” she said. “The work they do every day in our hospitals and elsewhere means Kiwis live longer, healthier lives.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand